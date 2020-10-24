Press Releases Tyto Athene Press Release

Receive press releases from Tyto Athene: By Email RSS Feeds: Tyto Athene, LLC Awarded $22.5 Million Contract for U.S. Central Command Air Forces Enterprise Land Mobile Radio and Giant Voice Upgrade

Tyto Athene, LLC announced it has been awarded a $22.5M project from the United States Central Command Air Forces, also known as Air Force Central (AFCENT), for Enterprise Land Mobile Radio and Giant Voice (GV) upgrades.

Herndon, VA, October 24, 2020 --(



In addition to the enterprise capabilities the solution will provide Trunked Land Mobile Radio (TLMR) and secure Giant Voice Infrastructure at Shaw Air Force Base (Sumter, SC), Al Dhafra Air Base (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates), Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Azrak, Jordan), Al Salem Air Base, Al Jaber Air Base, Al Mubarak Air Base (Kuwait), Al Udeid Air Base (Doha, Qatar) and Prince Sultan Air Base (Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).



Currently Tyto Athene provides Tier 2 and Tier 3 sustainment support across USAF, Air National Guard (ANG), and Reserve bases for Cyber Transport Systems (CTS) as well as E9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point Systems.



The contract was awarded under Tyto Athene’s USAF NETCENTS Network Operations and Infrastructure Solutions (NetOps) contract FA873215D0035, funded at $18,919,937.01, with additional options worth $3.584M, for total potential value of $22,504,273.04. Period of performance is September 30, 2020 through April 11, 2022.



About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. Tyto Athene uses a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.



For Media Inquiries:

Tyto Athene, LLC

Jeff Whitlock

510 Spring St, Suite 200

(703) 885-7826

Jeff.whitlock@gotyto.com Herndon, VA, October 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tyto Athene, LLC, a market leader and full-service systems integrator backed by Arlington Capital Partners, announced today it has been awarded a $22.5M project from the United States Central Command Air Forces, also known as Air Force Central (AFCENT), for Enterprise Land Mobile Radio and Giant Voice (GV) upgrades. The contract includes an enterprise system to provide a single, consolidated radio communications system across the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR) that expands secure data and management capabilities as well as consolidates AFCENT’s Zone Cores.In addition to the enterprise capabilities the solution will provide Trunked Land Mobile Radio (TLMR) and secure Giant Voice Infrastructure at Shaw Air Force Base (Sumter, SC), Al Dhafra Air Base (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates), Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Azrak, Jordan), Al Salem Air Base, Al Jaber Air Base, Al Mubarak Air Base (Kuwait), Al Udeid Air Base (Doha, Qatar) and Prince Sultan Air Base (Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).Currently Tyto Athene provides Tier 2 and Tier 3 sustainment support across USAF, Air National Guard (ANG), and Reserve bases for Cyber Transport Systems (CTS) as well as E9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point Systems.The contract was awarded under Tyto Athene’s USAF NETCENTS Network Operations and Infrastructure Solutions (NetOps) contract FA873215D0035, funded at $18,919,937.01, with additional options worth $3.584M, for total potential value of $22,504,273.04. Period of performance is September 30, 2020 through April 11, 2022.About Tyto AtheneTyto Athene, LLC is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. Tyto Athene uses a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.gotyto.com.For Media Inquiries:Tyto Athene, LLCJeff Whitlock510 Spring St, Suite 200(703) 885-7826Jeff.whitlock@gotyto.com Contact Information Tyto Athene

Jeff Whitlock

703-885-7900



gotyto.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tyto Athene