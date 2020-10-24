Office Fashion to Showcase Values - Launch of "Accountable"' Collection from "Effy by Design"

Effy By Design, the women fashion house behind the flexible collection “Mauving on...” is excited to announce the launch of “Accountable,” a collection of comfortable office clothing to showcase core values with style. Online pre-order campaign ongoing, with the official launch hitting retail on November 15th.

The collection showcases three core values:

- Transparency, with dresses and blouses playing on fabric density;

- Reliability, with business costumes inspired by heavy duty overalls and jumpsuits;

- Duty, with flexible outfits to keep a fresh look throughout long business hours.



Custom made pre-orders is already available worldwide on Effy By Design’s online shop, and for subscribers, with a 10% discount. Official launch will hit Effy By Design’s retail partners on November 15th.



“Now I don’t waste time deciding what to wear to the office every morning, and just grab one of Effy’s. I just love the ‘Expert Overall’. It’s practical, comfortable, and makes me feel more powerful when facing problems, and more convincing with my team.” -Liang E., Finance Controller, Consulting Multinational -



About Effy By Design:

