Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Questo Press Release

Receive press releases from Questo: By Email RSS Feeds: Self-Guided Tour Platform, Questo, Offers to Help 100 Travel Businesses Recover Quicker

Bucharest, Romania, October 24, 2020 --(



Using the Questo platform, travel businesses can build their own self-guided tours creating some of the safest and most interactive travel experiences in just 4 weeks, with zero upfront or maintenance costs. The resulting phone-guided tours will be available on the Questo mobile app. The deadline for applications is November 1st, 2020.



The aim of the Questo initiative is to offer travel companies affected by COVID a way to recover quicker and earn extra revenue even during the pandemic. With phone-guided tours to supplement their existing offers, they will be able to attract tourists interested in safe ways of exploring a city.



“With Questo, we help everyone explore cities, locals, or travelers. Our tours are self-guided, and therefore safe to explore even in COVID times. In 2020, we managed not to just survive the pandemic, but to grow faster than expected, as more explorers and partners got interested in self-guided tours. This gave us our best results in both sales and new tours created. Now, we aim to help even more travel partners to adapt to the current status quo and build for the future of city exploration, one where we believe self-guided experiences will have an important place,” said Alex Govoreanu, CEO & Co-founder Questo.



Using the app, tourists are taken on city adventures where they solve clues based on their immediate surroundings, discover attractions, and read local stories. At any hour of the day or night, tourists go at a designated starting point specific to each digital tour, follow on-screen instructions to get from one attraction to another, and insert answers to the questions and challenges received at each location.



As of today, Questo has partners all around the world, working with companies such as JTB from Japan, Arabian Adventures from the United Arab Emirates, Street Art Museum Tours from Washington, Ghost Lantern Tours from Australia, and Discovery Pisa from Italy.



The phone-guided tour platform offers over 150 tours in 80 cities. They’re created by a growing network of local independent or business creators.



Recently, Questo has received the “Most Disruptive Travel Start-up of 2019 in Hospitality” award by the World Tourism Organization and is considered one of the Top 25 Hot Travel Startups 2020 according to Phocuswire. Bucharest, Romania, October 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Questo, the platform for phone-guided gamified tours, has launched a pandemic initiative to offer its services without costs to 100 travel businesses affected by COVID. Companies are invited to apply on Questo’s dedicated website: creator.questoapp.com/businessUsing the Questo platform, travel businesses can build their own self-guided tours creating some of the safest and most interactive travel experiences in just 4 weeks, with zero upfront or maintenance costs. The resulting phone-guided tours will be available on the Questo mobile app. The deadline for applications is November 1st, 2020.The aim of the Questo initiative is to offer travel companies affected by COVID a way to recover quicker and earn extra revenue even during the pandemic. With phone-guided tours to supplement their existing offers, they will be able to attract tourists interested in safe ways of exploring a city.“With Questo, we help everyone explore cities, locals, or travelers. Our tours are self-guided, and therefore safe to explore even in COVID times. In 2020, we managed not to just survive the pandemic, but to grow faster than expected, as more explorers and partners got interested in self-guided tours. This gave us our best results in both sales and new tours created. Now, we aim to help even more travel partners to adapt to the current status quo and build for the future of city exploration, one where we believe self-guided experiences will have an important place,” said Alex Govoreanu, CEO & Co-founder Questo.Using the app, tourists are taken on city adventures where they solve clues based on their immediate surroundings, discover attractions, and read local stories. At any hour of the day or night, tourists go at a designated starting point specific to each digital tour, follow on-screen instructions to get from one attraction to another, and insert answers to the questions and challenges received at each location.As of today, Questo has partners all around the world, working with companies such as JTB from Japan, Arabian Adventures from the United Arab Emirates, Street Art Museum Tours from Washington, Ghost Lantern Tours from Australia, and Discovery Pisa from Italy.The phone-guided tour platform offers over 150 tours in 80 cities. They’re created by a growing network of local independent or business creators.Recently, Questo has received the “Most Disruptive Travel Start-up of 2019 in Hospitality” award by the World Tourism Organization and is considered one of the Top 25 Hot Travel Startups 2020 according to Phocuswire. Contact Information Questo

Alex Govoreanu

+40 741 513 214



www.questoapp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Questo Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend