Private Placement Markets to Expand Its Alternative Energy Operations

Los Angeles, CA, October 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & President of Private Placement Markets, today announced the firm will focus growing is Alternative Energy Markets Operations while starting to wind-down its Energy Ventures in Fossil Fuels.
According to Mr. Steve Muehler, “The global renewable energy market was value at about $928 Billion in 2018, and is expected to grow to approximately $1.5 Trillion USD by 2025, registering a CAGR of about 6.1% from here to 2025.
“This growth in renewable energy is strongly due to the increased emissions of greenhouse gases, particularly Co2 due to the utilization of fossil fuels for the generation of energy. With a limited presence of fossil fuels on Earth as well as its volatile prices fuels, and will continue to fuel, a fast-growing renewable fuels market. With the continuous advancement in technologies and increased government spending in the renewable energy sector offers lucrative growth opportunities. The renewable energy market size is also increasing due to the rise in stringent government regulation regarding climate change, both here in the Great State of California, but also throughout developed and developing economies around the globe.”
