Decentralized Innovation Inc. (d10i) Joins the InterWork Alliance

Seattle, WA, October 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Decentralized Innovation Inc. (d10i), a developer of tooling solutions for large decentralized systems, today announced that it has joined the InterWork Alliance (IWA), a platform-neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to creating the standards frameworks needed to increase innovation across token-enabled ecosystems.

As a member of the IWA, d10i will collaborate with the organization's global member-base to set the standards for building distributed applications, including appropriate frameworks for tokenizing items of value, writing contracts over those tokens, and privacy-preserving analytics of multi-party data. Decentralized Innovation team members have an established history of building tooling to facilitate the design of tokens by business experts and implementation of corresponding smart contracts by developers.

"Development of a token taxonomy and a consistent set of tooling to operate on that taxonomy is an essential part of standardizing multi-party compute," said David Nicholson, CEO, Decentralized Innovation. "At d10i we have a wealth of experience in this space and are excited to bring that to the IWA."

IWA frameworks will enable businesses to create standardized token definitions and contracts in non-technical, business terms, and then turn them over to developers for coding on any platform of choice. The Alliance's focus areas include:

- The Token Taxonomy Framework: provides a common language and toolset that enables multiple parties to agree on the definition of a token and how its value can be exchanged or used.

- The InterWork Framework: allows businesses to compose multi-party contracts from clauses that directly correlate to the token standards, enabling communication protocols to be defined and connected to framework components regardless of the eventual technology deployment.

- The Analytics Framework: enables organizations to derive additional business value from a privacy-preserving analysis of multi-party contracts, and shared data schema for value-add AI services and market-driven data reporting.

About Decentralized Innovation Inc.

Decentralized Innovation Inc. (d10i) is a technical consultancy based in Washington, USA that specializes in the production of developer tooling for large scale decentralized systems. Our team has a wealth of experience building and operating planet-scale computing systems and have developed tooling and applications across a variety of decentralized platforms. To find out more about d10i, please send e-mail to contact@d10i.com or visit https://www.d10i.com/. Follow d10i on Twitter: @d10i and GitHub: @DecentralizedInnovation.

About the InterWork Alliance

The InterWork Alliance (IWA) is a non-profit, member-led organization creating platform-neutral specifications and trusted certification to define how digital token business processes can interwork regardless of location or market segment. By focusing on real-world projects, market requirements, and performance metrics, the IWA will define tokenization and interworking standards to drive business-level interoperability, multi-party interchange, and trust across applications and networks. Our global membership includes leaders, adopters, innovators, developers, and businesses representing the best practices for every use case the token-powered ecosystem has to offer. To join the IWA, please reach out to membership@InterWork.org. To learn more about the IWA, please reach out to info@InterWork.org or visit https://interwork.org/. Follow IWA on Twitter @IntWorkAll; Facebook: InterWorkAll; and LinkedIn: InterWork Alliance

