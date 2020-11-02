PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
imbus Canada is Excited to Participate in the CASCON x Evoke Conference


Toronto, Canada, November 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- imbus Canada Corporation is excited to participate in the CASCON x Evoke virtual conference.

It is the premier industrial and academic conference for advanced studies in computer science and software engineering sponsored by the IBM CAS and Evoke Foundation.

The CASCON x Evoke program features thought-provoking keynotes, original research papers, technological industry talks, stimulating workshops, and an engaging technology expo.

Sammy Kolluru will present a Dev Talk on the topic "Avoiding Nightmare Headline with Software Quality Engineering."

Sammy is the President of imbus Canada Corporation, a specialist in software quality assurance and testing. Sammy holds a degree in Engineering and Business Management and had provided his expertise to Dell, Sitel, Eloqua, Oracle and Woodbridge.

Sammy Kolluru brings over 15+ years of rich experience in the Agile Software Development Lifecycle and Quality Assurance with proven track record of leadership and commitment to delivering quality software with his unique perspective; effectiveness, efficiency, measurement, visibility.
Contact Information
imbus Canada Corporation
Sammy Kolluru
416-546-4628
Contact
www.imbus.ca

