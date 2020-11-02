imbus Canada is Excited to Participate in the CASCON x Evoke Conference

Press Releases imbus Canada Corporation Press Release

Sammy Kolluru will present a Dev Talk on the topic "Avoiding Nightmare Headline with Software Quality Engineering."

Toronto, Canada, November 02, 2020



It is the premier industrial and academic conference for advanced studies in computer science and software engineering sponsored by the IBM CAS and Evoke Foundation.



The CASCON x Evoke program features thought-provoking keynotes, original research papers, technological industry talks, stimulating workshops, and an engaging technology expo.



Sammy Kolluru will present a Dev Talk on the topic "Avoiding Nightmare Headline with Software Quality Engineering."



Sammy is the President of imbus Canada Corporation, a specialist in software quality assurance and testing. Sammy holds a degree in Engineering and Business Management and had provided his expertise to Dell, Sitel, Eloqua, Oracle and Woodbridge.



