Manor of Hope, Addiction Support Program, Welcomes Mike Gliem to Its Leadership Team

Manor of Hope founder, Steve Killelea has announced the addition of Mike Gliem as a recovery coach. “I am so grateful that Mike Gliem has joined our staff at the Manor of Hope. He is a living, breathing example of inspiration and strength for all of our young men. Through hard work and determination, he shows us all that recovery is truly possible. I look forward to seeing Mike guide our young men on their path.”

His disease took him to places never he never imagined and eventually, experienced a traumatic brain injury as a direct result of his use and behaviors. He awoke to a titanium plate replacing the left side of his skull and his patient name as “John Doe.” It was medically determined that he would need spend the remainder of his days in a traumatic brain institute, but Mike would not accept that fate and was determined to rebuild his life.



After a year of vigorous rehabilitation to learn how to walk, talk, and write all over again and with the help of a 12-step fellowship and unwavering faith, he made a full recovery. Mike has been substance-free since 6/19/2014 and has turned his pain into purpose. He is now a certified professional motivational/inspirational speaker, published writer, and works with others that still suffer from the disease of addiction by showing them the importance of continuous self-examination, spirituality and fellowship.



