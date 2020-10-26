Directory Lists Local Medicare Insurance Agents

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, October 26, 2020



To access the Association's directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness for the many Medicare insurance planning options and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access other information and resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. Los Angeles, CA, October 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- An online directory enabling consumers to find local Medicare insurance agents is being made available free of charge during Medicare Annual Enrollment which runs through December 7, 2020."Medicare can be complicated and working with a local professional can be beneficial," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. The organization hosts a directory listing some 1,000 local Medicare insurance agents on their website.The online directory is the largest independent listing of professionals. "It's available free and unlike other websites that want to gather your personal data and information, you can access the information without entering any of your own info," Slome explains.The Association director notes that many of the listed agents can help with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. "I love seeing all the television ads urging consumers to call their toll free number but you aren't sure who is answering the phone," Slome adds. "Working with someone local gives you one person to speak with now and a resource to check in with when things change as they often do with Medicare and your health."Slome suggested that seniors looking for information and price comparisons from local Medicare insurance agents act before the end of Open Enrollment. "There are millions of Medicare beneficiaries and just not enough professionals. Waiting to find one and grab a free appointment time could be a very costly mistake," he suggests.To access the Association's directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. AAMSI is an advocacy and informational organization that strives to create heightened awareness for the many Medicare insurance planning options and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance. To learn more or access other information and resources go to www.medicaresupp.org. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

