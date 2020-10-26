PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book: "Violence: Metamorphosis" by Kyle Doty


Adelaide Books announces the Release of the collection of poems, "Violence: Metamorphosis."

New York, NY, October 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Kyle Doty Violence: Metamorphosis hitting stores everywhere now.

A proportion is a share that is in comparative relation to a whole.

As such, Violence: Metamorphosis is about the amount of everyday violence that must go into the metamorphosis of life.

The collection weaves together topics of marriage, children, nature, faith, and regret. Violence: Metamorphosis gives voice to the mundane terror of day-to-day life and creates a balance between that terror and the peace that we seek.

Kyle Doty is the author of Hush, Don't Tell Nobody and Winter Lightning. He works at a virtual school from his home office where he is managed by two imperious felines, Catticus Finch and Thatcher. Kyle is, at times, a freelance writer and editor. He is also a doctoral student at Southeastern University studying curriculum and instruction. Kyle lives in rural Florida with his family.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help