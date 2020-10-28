Press Releases Aurachain AG Press Release

Receive press releases from Aurachain AG: By Email RSS Feeds: Government Platform Built with Aurachain Drastically Reduces Turnaround Time on Claims

Aurachain publishes a new set of performance statistics for the digital solution, aici.gov.ro, built for the registration and processing of the wage claims through the Covid-19 Government-backed job retention scheme.

Bucharest, Romania, October 28, 2020 --(



The aici.gov.ro platform, developed exclusively on the Aurachain low-code platform and launched earlier this year, was specifically designed to help Government institutions rapidly and securely process high volumes of Job Retention Scheme claims.



Aurachain is proud that, to date, aici.gov.ro has helped over 240,000 companies, registered sole traders, authorized Persons and those working on Copyright Contracts that have registered on the platform to access financial support from the Romanian Government, whereby 75% of the average gross salary is paid by the State.



Over 813,000 requests have been registered on the platform, with the largest number of applications coming on 4th May 2020 with 48,685 in a single day.



The streamlined digital process means that Government institutions have proven to be much more responsive in handling the large numbers of applications, with an average response time of 1.5 days per application compared to the previous average of 10 days.



The solution achieves this 85% improvement in turnaround time by automating the entire claim and approval process and as part of that process, documents are scanned and digitally signed through an online signing service in order to deliver support to businesses quickly while minimizing face-to-face interactions between people to eliminate the chance of spreading the COVID-19 virus.



About Aurachain

Aurachain is the leading low-code rapid application development platform for global businesses to build both digital process applications and blockchain-hosted smart contracts. It was built to help clients bridge the present to the future by empowering businesses to create their own digital solutions, while simultaneously futureproofing the arrival of business ecosystems based on blockchain technology and collaborative trust.



Find out more at www.aurachain.ch Bucharest, Romania, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Aurachain, the only low-code development platform on the market for global businesses to create both digital process applications and blockchain-hosted smart contracts, today announced a new set of statistics that demonstrate the success of its aici.ro solution for the Romanian Government.The aici.gov.ro platform, developed exclusively on the Aurachain low-code platform and launched earlier this year, was specifically designed to help Government institutions rapidly and securely process high volumes of Job Retention Scheme claims.Aurachain is proud that, to date, aici.gov.ro has helped over 240,000 companies, registered sole traders, authorized Persons and those working on Copyright Contracts that have registered on the platform to access financial support from the Romanian Government, whereby 75% of the average gross salary is paid by the State.Over 813,000 requests have been registered on the platform, with the largest number of applications coming on 4th May 2020 with 48,685 in a single day.The streamlined digital process means that Government institutions have proven to be much more responsive in handling the large numbers of applications, with an average response time of 1.5 days per application compared to the previous average of 10 days.The solution achieves this 85% improvement in turnaround time by automating the entire claim and approval process and as part of that process, documents are scanned and digitally signed through an online signing service in order to deliver support to businesses quickly while minimizing face-to-face interactions between people to eliminate the chance of spreading the COVID-19 virus.About AurachainAurachain is the leading low-code rapid application development platform for global businesses to build both digital process applications and blockchain-hosted smart contracts. It was built to help clients bridge the present to the future by empowering businesses to create their own digital solutions, while simultaneously futureproofing the arrival of business ecosystems based on blockchain technology and collaborative trust.Find out more at www.aurachain.ch Contact Information Aurachain

Mihaela Lupu

+41 (0)41 662 26 88



www.aurachain.ch



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aurachain AG