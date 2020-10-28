HyperSphere Launches HyperID to Help Businesses Ensure Security of the Customers’ Digital Identity

Press Releases HyperSphere Press Release

HyperID, the Identity Management Service by HyperSphere, is Allowing Users to Secure Their Digital Accounts, Personal Data and Payments Across All Their Accounts

Singapore, Singapore, October 28, 2020 --



HyperID is designed to help users keep their sensitive digital data, such as email, personal data, credit card and payment details secure, storing it encrypted with HyperID and allowing services to access selected personal data only via direct user permission. On the other hand, as storing personal information makes businesses vulnerable for hacker attacks, HyperID allows companies to step back from storing sensitive data, staying resilient to data leaks.



“Our goal is to enable users to keep their digital identity secure throughout the Internet. We are the first decentralized solution, providing a safe encrypted environment, where users can be confident their most sensitive information always remains secure,” says Evgen Verzun, Founder of HyperSphere.ai



By offering secure mechanisms for efficient identity management, HyperID creates the trusted digital environment, which can be a solid competitive advantage for many digital businesses nowadays. Ultimate privacy and security is a solid base to leverage new financial products and services. So, HyperID aims to fill the cybersecurity gap in modern digital businesses, allowing users to finally obtain control over their digital identities and be able either to grant or withdraw the access of numerous services to their sensitive data.



Backed by patented Secure and Dynamic Network & Protocol (SDNP), HyperID offers a wide range of possibilities for authentication and identity management:



- Create a single point of authentication for multiple accounts

- Authenticate to various accounts, using Face ID or Touch ID

- Grant or withdraw access of various services to personal data

- Enhance security of payments and transactions



Evgen Verzun

+1-650-770-0345



hypersphere.ai



