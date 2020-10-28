J.C. Hart Company Begins Preleasing Pullman Pointe Apartments in Fishers, IN

Press Releases J.C. Hart Company Press Release

J.C. Hart Company has been in operation since 1976. Our J.C. Hart family of Associates endeavor to exemplify the Core Values of the company with its Purpose to “Make your home an enjoyable living experience!” J.C. Hart’s management portfolio currently includes 14 communities in Hamilton County, 6 in Indianapolis, 4 in Bloomington, 2 in West Lafayette, and 1 each in Avon, Greenwood, and Sylvania, Ohio. Carmel, IN, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pre-leasing has begun at Pullman Pointe, Scannell Properties' newest Fishers apartment community, being built and managed by J.C. Hart Company, with apartments available for move-in beginning November 2020. The property will provide 190 apartment homes, a clubhouse, luxury amenities, and 2,000 square feet of retail space all conveniently located near 1-69 off of Lantern Road and 106th Street at 11100 Lantern Road, Fishers, IN 46038.Units will be a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, appointed with unique light fixtures, ceiling fans included in every room, backsplashes, tile showers, push-button garbage disposals, oversized windows, and double vanities, even in some of the 1-bedroom floorplans. The clubhouse will feature an indoor-outdoor fireplace, garage doors to create indoor-outdoor space in the fitness center, and the largest pool in J.C. Hart’s portfolio. Conveniently located near the Nickel Plate Trail and just a few blocks from downtown Fishers, Residents will enjoy a real live, work, play environment.About J.C. Hart CompanyJ.C. Hart Company has been in operation since 1976. Our J.C. Hart family of Associates endeavor to exemplify the Core Values of the company with its Purpose to “Make your home an enjoyable living experience!” J.C. Hart’s management portfolio currently includes 14 communities in Hamilton County, 6 in Indianapolis, 4 in Bloomington, 2 in West Lafayette, and 1 each in Avon, Greenwood, and Sylvania, Ohio. Contact Information J.C. Hart Company

Mark Juleen

317-573-4800



www.homeisjchart.com



