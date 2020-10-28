PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Seniors Real Estate Institute Honors Texas REALTORS®


Ingrid & John Sullivan Named "Legacy Leaders" for Outstanding Work with Older Adults.

Oklahoma City, OK, October 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Seniors Real Estate Institute names Arlington, Texas real estate agents John and Ingrid Sullivan as recipients of the 2020 Legacy Leader Award.

The Sullivans, Certified Senior Housing Professionals (CSHP) affiliated with Keller Williams Realty, were recognized at the 6th annual Legacy Conference in Oklahoma City for their outstanding service to older adults. The award serves to recognize residential real estate professionals making a positive difference in the lives of older adults, particularly those making residential lifestyle changes.

To qualify as a Legacy Leader award winner, candidates must demonstrate competency in serving the 55+ market and illustrate a commitment to empowering, educating, and equipping mature homeowners in the communities they serve.

“Both Ingrid and John approach real estate as servant leaders with empathy and compassion. In a hurried and impersonal industry whereby personal relationships are often secondary to the sale, the Sullivans take time to ensure that both the physical and emotional aspects of late life moves are addressed,” explains Dr. Nikki Buckelew, Co-founder and CEO of Seniors Real Estate Institute.

The Seniors Real Estate Institute is a leading provider of advanced training and education for real estate sales professionals who specialize in the mature market.
Contact Information
Senior Downsizing Experts
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
Contact
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com

