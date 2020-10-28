PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Porifera Honored with Sustainability Award


The East Bay Economic Development Association (EDA) has recognized forward osmosis systems manufacturer Porifera as a local leader of innovation in the field of Sustainability.

San Leandro, CA, October 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The East Bay Economic Development Association (EDA) has named forward osmosis systems manufacturer Porifera the winner of the 2020 Innovation Award in the Sustainability category.

The eighth annual East Bay Innovation Awards ceremony was held virtually on YouTube on October 15 to showcase local innovators who have transcended their industries and built iconic global brands.

Porifera CEO, Olgica Bakajin, Ph.D., was proud to accept the award on behalf of the company.

“The East Bay is recognized as a global leader in technology, so this award has visibility beyond just our local community. Likewise, we hope our technology can impact such a wide audience,” Bakajin said.

“We in the East Bay community know, as do so many others, that the fight against climate change is a long battle. We thank the EDA for this award and look forward to sharing our technology with the global community in the fight against climate change.”

Porifera earned the award for providing novel solutions to reduce industrial energy consumption and improve water reuse, for which it has been the recent recipient of several awards and government grants.

The company’s unique membrane systems utilize the natural, non-thermal process of osmosis to remove water from a wide variety of liquids without degrading the initial product.
