Press Releases Alexander Morris Art Press Release

Receive press releases from Alexander Morris Art: By Email RSS Feeds: Rhode Island Artist Opens His Studio for Special Event

Abstract artist opens his studio for special event in November, displaying current and new works.

Rumford, RI, October 28, 2020 --(



“Abstract painting is, in many ways, similar to music: its movements are lyrical, its themes are wide-sweeping. My intent is to invite the viewer to listen to those beats and rhythms they feel as they see my work - connecting them to something greater than themselves,” Morris says. Hosting an open studio provides an alternative opportunity for art lovers to experience this connection and interact with the artist on a one-to-one basis.



Morris’s studio, located in Rumford, Rhode Island, will be open to the public on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 9am-noon. Large-scale (up to 5’x6’) and small-scale (4’x4’) works will be available to view and purchase. His website will have a specific link listing the work that will be displayed at the open studio. The link will go live the day of the event and active for one month following; artwork will be available for purchase at any time. Contact Mr. Morris (above) for more information on this event, purchasing information, or his artwork in general.



Due to the pandemic, and in compliance with local mandates, masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced.



Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and museums on the west and east coasts, and has taken part in regular exhibits and invitationals at the highly-regarded Springville Museum of Fine Art in Utah. In addition, his work is featured in private and corporate collections in the US and UK. Mr. Morris is the recipient of awards and honors and was voted ‘Best on the Rise Abstractionist’ by City Weekly.



Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.



To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for current news and updates. Rumford, RI, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Few occupations welcome viewers to visit their workspace or watch them work, but opening one’s studio allows artists to break down barriers and welcomes the public into the sometimes monastic world of an artist. For abstract artist Alexander Morris, hosting an open studio event is an exciting prospect to offer existing and new collectors a peek into his past and current work.“Abstract painting is, in many ways, similar to music: its movements are lyrical, its themes are wide-sweeping. My intent is to invite the viewer to listen to those beats and rhythms they feel as they see my work - connecting them to something greater than themselves,” Morris says. Hosting an open studio provides an alternative opportunity for art lovers to experience this connection and interact with the artist on a one-to-one basis.Morris’s studio, located in Rumford, Rhode Island, will be open to the public on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 9am-noon. Large-scale (up to 5’x6’) and small-scale (4’x4’) works will be available to view and purchase. His website will have a specific link listing the work that will be displayed at the open studio. The link will go live the day of the event and active for one month following; artwork will be available for purchase at any time. Contact Mr. Morris (above) for more information on this event, purchasing information, or his artwork in general.Due to the pandemic, and in compliance with local mandates, masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced.Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and museums on the west and east coasts, and has taken part in regular exhibits and invitationals at the highly-regarded Springville Museum of Fine Art in Utah. In addition, his work is featured in private and corporate collections in the US and UK. Mr. Morris is the recipient of awards and honors and was voted ‘Best on the Rise Abstractionist’ by City Weekly.Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for current news and updates. Contact Information Alexander Morris Art

Alexander Morris

401-408-6087



https://www.alexandermorrisart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Alexander Morris Art