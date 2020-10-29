Calmerry, a Newly Launched Platform, Offers an Affordable and Flexible Online Therapy Journey Adjusted to the User’s Needs and Specifics

Calmerry provides the best matching with specialists and continuity of support across an individual’s therapy journey. Calmerry works only with licensed professionals and proposes affordable sessions with a convenient schedule adjusted to a customer’s needs and a diversified range of covered areas.

Calmerry offers: Couples Therapy, Relationship Counseling, Emotional Abuse Therapy, Family Therapy, Individual Therapy, Self Esteem Therapy, Grief Counseling, Career Counselling.



After completing a 3-minute survey the user can choose the preferred and most convenient type of therapy (text, live or combined) and the appropriate plan starting at $45 per week. Within 24 hours, a customer will be matched with the most suitable therapist and can start tracking their progress and gaining insights from the results.



To ensure the best experience, Calmerry:



- Works only with licensed therapists, who hold valid licenses from their state, were background-checked, verified and trained.

- Proposes individual matching - the team connects the client with the online therapist suited to your unique needs.

- Uses advanced therapy tools - client gets access to the unique therapy space where you can set up goals and track progress in real time.

- Provides human-operated support available 24/7 to help and give accurate answers to any questions.

- Guarantees flexibility by covering a wide range of areas and granting an opportunity to switch therapists for free, cancel subscriptions at any time, put unfinished sessions on hold, pause an account for a desired period and get a refund if you’re not happy with the provided services.

- Ensures affordability with different subscription plans to choose from, starting at just $45 per week.



Calmerry is available in the US and is PC, tablet and smartphone friendly. All conversations are carried out in a secure, HIPAA compliant therapy space to keep them completely confidential.



Visit Calmerry.com for more information or to start your own journey.



