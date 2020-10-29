Calmerry, a Newly Launched Platform, Offers an Affordable and Flexible Online Therapy Journey Adjusted to the User’s Needs and Specifics

Newark, DE, October 29, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- A journey with Calmerry; connect the dots on the way to positive changes and feeling calm.
Calmerry offers: Couples Therapy, Relationship Counseling, Emotional Abuse Therapy, Family Therapy, Individual Therapy, Self Esteem Therapy, Grief Counseling, Career Counselling.
After completing a 3-minute survey the user can choose the preferred and most convenient type of therapy (text, live or combined) and the appropriate plan starting at $45 per week. Within 24 hours, a customer will be matched with the most suitable therapist and can start tracking their progress and gaining insights from the results.
To ensure the best experience, Calmerry:
- Works only with licensed therapists, who hold valid licenses from their state, were background-checked, verified and trained.
- Proposes individual matching - the team connects the client with the online therapist suited to your unique needs.
- Uses advanced therapy tools - client gets access to the unique therapy space where you can set up goals and track progress in real time.
- Provides human-operated support available 24/7 to help and give accurate answers to any questions.
- Guarantees flexibility by covering a wide range of areas and granting an opportunity to switch therapists for free, cancel subscriptions at any time, put unfinished sessions on hold, pause an account for a desired period and get a refund if you’re not happy with the provided services.
- Ensures affordability with different subscription plans to choose from, starting at just $45 per week.
Calmerry is available in the US and is PC, tablet and smartphone friendly. All conversations are carried out in a secure, HIPAA compliant therapy space to keep them completely confidential.
Visit Calmerry.com for more information or to start your own journey.
For any inquiries, please contact us at gogola.agency@gmail.com.