Gold Plated Jewelry Collection at Blingvine is the New Attraction for Online Shoppers in India


Blingvine puts out an extensive range of gold plated fashion Jewelry including 18K gold plated necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets amidst the festive season in India.

Chandigarh, India, October 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the shift in trend from traditional gold jewelery to gold plated jewellery, the jewelry enthusiasts have been witnessed shopping for fashion jewelry or imitation gold jewelry more than ever during this time of the year. Acknowledging this demand for gold plated Jewelry, Blingvine has laid out an extensive range of gold plated fashion Jewelry amidst the festive season in India. The collection includes 18K gold plated necklaces, pendants, earrings, and bracelets.

The imitation jewelry online store, Blingvine, assures its customers of the finest quality gold plated Jewelry in India. Most of the jewelry collection at Blingvine is imported from designers all over the world. The base metal is claimed to be non-allergic, lead and nickel free environmental alloy which is 18K Gold plated using state of the art electromagnetic plating techniques. It is then finished with a thickened polish that locks in the shine for years to come.

According to Merchandising Manager at Blingvine, “We go through crazy levels of detailing and quality check before we put out our designs in the market. All our jewelry is sourced from the finest jewelry designers from all over the world, which is why our gold plated jewelry feels like original gold jewelry. We want our customers to feel the elite status of fine gold jewellery with Blingvine jewelry.”

Since its launch, gold plated jewelry at Blingvine has been a popular choice and quite in demand among online jewelry shoppers. Some have also compared it to that of fine gold jewelry and consider Blingvine’s gold plated jewellery as an alternative of the same.

Explore more at www.blingvine.com
Contact Information
Blingvine
Tanvi Gupta
800-923-9999
Contact
https://www.blingvine.com

