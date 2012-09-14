Al-Waha Computer Devices Becomes the First MAR Certified in Gulf Region

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Al-Waha Computer Devices Press Release

Al-Waha becomes the first company in the Gulf region to source certified and high quality refurbished computer hardware and PCs to fulfill the demand gap.

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, October 29, 2020 --(



The MAR certification is a distinctive program which will allow Al-Waha Computer Devices, through its website PCstore.ae, to deliver refurbished computers installed with genuinely licensed Microsoft software.



is joint venture between Al-Waha Computer Devices, Tr. LLC based in the United Arab Emirates and Hummingbird International, LLC. based in the United States.



Hummingbird International’s CEO Zaheer Dodhia has 20+ years of experience in entrepreneurship and brand management. Dodhia is a serial entrepreneur hailing from Pakistan who has settled in the United States with business enterprises set up in the States.



On this occasion Dodhia comments, “We are extremely excited to introduce the concept of MAR to the Gulf audience, and aim to provide quality and genuine refurbished computer products to Arab customers. With Hummingbird’s high standard of customer service combined with Al-Waha’s expertise, we hope to make a difference in the refurbished computers niche here.”



Al-Waha Computer Devices’ CEO and business head Ghulam Abbas is a specialist with 20+ years of experience in dealing with refurbished IT equipment. He explains the motivation and vision behind the project in the following comments: “We’ve been aiming for MAR certification for a while now and have finally achieved it. This opens opportunities for us to deploy refurbished equipment and cost effective OS licenses at a bigger scale than we previously handled. Microsoft’s marketing and technical support in this regard will help us distribute better quality refurbished computers to customers in our Gulf region.”



According to the two partners, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, there has been a sudden shortage of computers in the Gulf region emerging from work-from-home mandates, online classes conducted by schools and universities, and restrictions on computer and peripheral imports. This has posed a major challenge for professionals, companies as well as educational institutions, teachers and students.



Al-Waha recognizes the challenge, and partners with Hummingbird to ease local Gulf audience’s problems. To ensure their customers get guaranteed best products and software, a certification of Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher is acquired.



MAR is a lucrative certification by Microsoft which allows refurbished computer suppliers to use licensed Windows operating system, proprietary tools, and end-to-end support to their customers. Customers in turn are assured of “high quality refurbished computer preinstalled with genuine Microsoft operating system,” and will get access to updates, releases and downloads first hand.



PCStore.ae is now actively distributing and selling refurbished computers pre-installed with Microsoft licensed software effective from today. Learn more about their businesses below.



For More About Al-Waha Computer Devices, Tr. LLC



Al-Waha Computer Devices Tr. LLC is a Sharjah, UAE based company that imports and distributes refurbished computer equipment in the UAE since 2009. Through its website PCStore.ae sells and delivers quality refurbished computer desktops, laptops and other equipment right to the customers’ doorsteps.



For More About Hummingbird International, LLC



Ghulam Abbas

+971524506958



https://www.pcstore.ae



