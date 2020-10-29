Press Releases NewTek Sensor Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from NewTek Sensor Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: NewTek Designs Submersible Linear Position Sensors for Long-Term Operation in Corrosive and High-Pressure Applications of Offshore Drilling

As offshore drilling goes into deeper depths, NewTek Sensor Solutions offers custom designs of Submersible Linear Position Sensors that offer high reliability and long-term operation in corrosive and high-pressure subsea environments.

Pennsauken, NJ, October 29, 2020 --(



Incorporated into a range of subsea measurement systems, NewTek Subsea and Marine Sensor designs are used for measuring the strain on mooring chains that keep ships or platforms stationary and monitoring structural movement and elongation of pipelines, derricks and structural components of an oil platform to a fraction of a microstrain. Position measurements ensure the drilling platform doesn’t shift to more than 2 mm to ensure ongoing stability.



The Submersible LVDTs are also used on the valves of Christmas tree chokes to provide position feedback as part of a remote monitoring and control system. NewTek offers these LVDTs with AC, DC or custom digital outputs.



The higher content of nickel, chromium and molybdenum in the alloys used by NewTek to encase the LVDT assembly extends the corrosion resistance of its Submersible Position Sensors. Standard sensors constructed of stainless steel that typically rust and pit during long-term exposure to seawater, resulting in failure. Even when submerged during its entire service life, NewTek Submersible LVDTs offer excellent repeatability regardless of high pressure and temperature drops. Long-term reliability in subsea and marine applications is critical to avoid costly and difficult repairs of installed equipment.



All products are USA-manufactured. Pennsauken, NJ, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Constructed of special alloys, the Submersible Displacement Sensors can offer chemical resistance to water in depths exceeding 15,000 ft or more and with external pressures up to 20,000psi.Incorporated into a range of subsea measurement systems, NewTek Subsea and Marine Sensor designs are used for measuring the strain on mooring chains that keep ships or platforms stationary and monitoring structural movement and elongation of pipelines, derricks and structural components of an oil platform to a fraction of a microstrain. Position measurements ensure the drilling platform doesn’t shift to more than 2 mm to ensure ongoing stability.The Submersible LVDTs are also used on the valves of Christmas tree chokes to provide position feedback as part of a remote monitoring and control system. NewTek offers these LVDTs with AC, DC or custom digital outputs.The higher content of nickel, chromium and molybdenum in the alloys used by NewTek to encase the LVDT assembly extends the corrosion resistance of its Submersible Position Sensors. Standard sensors constructed of stainless steel that typically rust and pit during long-term exposure to seawater, resulting in failure. Even when submerged during its entire service life, NewTek Submersible LVDTs offer excellent repeatability regardless of high pressure and temperature drops. Long-term reliability in subsea and marine applications is critical to avoid costly and difficult repairs of installed equipment.All products are USA-manufactured. Contact Information NewTek Sensor Solutions

Mike Marciante

856-406-6877



www.newteksensors.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NewTek Sensor Solutions