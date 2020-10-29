Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Releases Winter/Christmas Line Up

Press Releases Engleberts Press Release

All Eco-Friendly Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Are Polarized, Handcrafted, Anti-Reflective, have Cat 3 Lenses (the highest rating you can have and still drive), artisan engraving and Offer 100% UV 400 Protection. All purchases come with a money back guarantee. Austin, TX, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses announces the addition of its new Winter/Christmas line up of premium handcrafted wooden sunglasses. With most pairs priced under $40 and including polarized lenses, free microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth, polarization card, sunglass straps and free shipping.This season's new editions are Sunset mirror lenses with full frame black bamboo, Midnight black bamboo sunglasses, Juicy Fruit multicolored bamboo sunglasses, Zebrawood sunglasses with blue polarized lenses, Cherry wood full frame sunglasses with gold trim, Oak colored frames with bamboo temples, Red Stripe two tone sunglasses, Black bamboo club sunglasses with fire lenses, Black wood and silver trim sunglasses and Zebrawood full frame sunglasses with tea colored lenses.These new models are being paired with mainstay best sellers such as Walnut wood club sunglasses, Sienna wood sunglasses with tea colored polarized lenses, sandalwood sunglasses with ice blue lenses and Tortoise framed red bamboo sunglasses.As the sun sets lower and the winter solstice becomes closer, making the sun brighter, it becomes imperative that customers protect their eyes with polarized sunglasses. All of Engleberts sunglasses are polarized and provide 100% UV protection.Engleberts Sunglasses are available at www.engleberts.com.About Engleberts Wooden SunglassesEngleberts is a leading online retailer of premium wood sunglasses including zebrawood, sandalwood, rosewood, walnut wood, bamboo and ebony wood sunglasses. To see and learn more visit www.engleberts.com.All Eco-Friendly Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Are Polarized, Handcrafted, Anti-Reflective, have Cat 3 Lenses (the highest rating you can have and still drive), artisan engraving and Offer 100% UV 400 Protection. All purchases come with a money back guarantee. Contact Information Engleberts

Tom Englebert

512-333-1445



www.engleberts.com



