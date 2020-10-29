Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EXM Technologies GmbH Press Release

Receive press releases from EXM Technologies GmbH: By Email RSS Feeds: Successful Wall Drying on a Historical Building in Salzburg, Austria, with the Help of AQUAPOL Technology

Historical buildings like the historic mill “Fuchsmuehle” in Anthering (Salzburg, Austria) stand witness to history. It is one of the last mills in Europe still to use a regrinding technique. However, it was affected by moisture in the masonry like many historical buildings. With the help of the environmentally friendly and sustainable AQUAPOL (R) technology, this problem can be eliminated.

The mill records date back to 1638, but a mill has stood on the site for even longer. It was renovated in 1938 and at the time, was one of the most modern mills in the Salzburg region. Even today, nothing much has changed; the grains are ground with a pneumatically powered system using the water from a brook.



Natural dehumidification of the walls

It is not only past centuries that have left their mark on the historic building, but so has moisture. The ground was always damp, especially when the weather turned. “We also had a lot of trouble with grain weevils, which was caused by the humid indoor climate,” says Manfred Luginger.



Today, everything is much better as a result of the AQUAPOL(R) system for sustainable wall dehumidification that was installed in 2011. The drying out progress was documented in conformity with TUEV and continuously monitored. The dry handover took place in 2017. It is clear to see how happy the owners are: The musty smell has disappeared, they had far fewer pests, and it was a much more pleasant interior environment. There is no expiry date for using the AQUAPOL(R) equipment – it will always work.



Simple, electric-free operation

Other people in the area also swear by the AQUAPOL(R) system for drying out walls. Gottfried Jell has had an AQUAPOL(R) device in his house since 1998 and he is very satisfied with the results. Another neighbor, the Schmiedinger farm, told the mill owners in advance how successful AQUAPOL(R) had been for drying out their building. “One of the most important things for us in deciding to use Aquapol was the fact that the method is very easy to use and does not consume any electricity, which means it doesn’t incur any running costs,” says Manfred Luginger. Aquapol more than met his expectations and the ongoing support was very helpful for the Luginger family.



+43.664.341 34 86





