Windblown, an Award-Winning Short Film by Katie Vincent and Usher Morgan, is Now Available for Streaming

After the unexpected death of her brother, Beth Reeves seeks solace in her family’s New England cottage. What seems at first like a quiet retreat quickly proves deceptive and dangerous. Windblown challenges the classic adage, “find what you love and let it kill you.”





The film was produced by Dark Passage Films and, over the course of the last two years, amassed an impressive number of “Best Short” awards and nominations, winning top prize at Top Shorts and receiving the Best Short Award at the Los Angeles Film Awards.



Vincent received several accolades for her performance as Beth, with Indie Shorts Mag writing, “Katie Vincent as the lead actress is heartbreaking... Her performance leaves the viewer feeling rather raw.” Chris Olson with the UK Film Review wrote, “Katie Vincent is striking in the lead role; her delivery of the character’s numerous mental and emotional states is full of nuance and intelligently crafted.”



Windblown is now available for streaming online:

Direct YouTube link:

Trailer:

Press page:

Contact:

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8865428



The filmmakers, cast, and crew are available for interviews upon request.



Reviews:



“A 4-star review for a micro indie from me is near unheard of. But in this case, it is not only deserved, it's earned.” ~ ReelRomp



“This is a film that observes grief in a visceral way; everything it portrays is both authentic and, in a way, exhilarating.” ~ Indie Shorts Mag



“The marvelous storytelling is heightened by incredible performances, superb #filmmaking, and an absorbing atmosphere that is supercharged with tension.” ~ UK Film Review



About the Filmmakers



Katie Vincent is an NYC-based actor, writer, producer, musician, and all-around maker of stuff. Most recent credits include HomeBound, Windblown, and The Last Frost. Past film credits include Pickings, Prego (Usher Morgan), Death (and Disco Fries) (Dennis Cahlo), Before the Snow (Manmade Productions), Hotel (Manmade), BadPuss: A Popumentary (Emily Weist), among other titles. She has also appeared in theatre pieces with Columbia University’s MFA Drama Program, Playhouse on Park, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, and more. She received her BFA in Drama from Tisch NYU. Katie is a member of SAG-AFTRA.



Usher Morgan is an award-winning screenwriter, film director, producer, and studio executive residing in New York City. His debut comedy short Prego went viral on YouTube, amassing more than 1 million views in its first year. His first feature film Pickings was released to wide acclaim and received a limited theatrical release via AMC Independent in March of 2018. The Los Angeles Times calls Usher Morgan "a talent to watch." The 405 listed Pickings in its "Top 18 films of 2018" list.



About Dark Passage Films:



Dark Passage Films is an independent film production and distribution company located in New York City. Our company engages in the development, financing, production, distribution, and marketing of independent motion pictures, short films, and documentaries. Previous productions include the feature film Pickings, Prego, Trapped Inside, Fine Dining, and the upcoming film HomeBound. New York, NY, October 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dark Passage Films is proud to present Windblown, a short psychological thriller film by Katie Vincent and Usher Morgan. The film was shot in Charlestown Beach, RI over the course of several days in 2018. It stars Katie Vincent, who also wrote, co-directed, and produced the film alongside Usher Morgan (Pickings, Prego), as well as Jacob A. Ware (Boardwalk Empire, Law & Order: SVU) and Susan Gallagher (Cobra Kai, Safe Harbor).The film was produced by Dark Passage Films and, over the course of the last two years, amassed an impressive number of “Best Short” awards and nominations, winning top prize at Top Shorts and receiving the Best Short Award at the Los Angeles Film Awards.Vincent received several accolades for her performance as Beth, with Indie Shorts Mag writing, “Katie Vincent as the lead actress is heartbreaking... Her performance leaves the viewer feeling rather raw.” Chris Olson with the UK Film Review wrote, “Katie Vincent is striking in the lead role; her delivery of the character’s numerous mental and emotional states is full of nuance and intelligently crafted.”Windblown is now available for streaming online:Direct YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3551oZfAjZs Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AT5VfFKSK4 Press page: www.darkpassagefilms.com/windblownpress Contact: press@darkpassagefilms.com IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8865428The filmmakers, cast, and crew are available for interviews upon request.Reviews:“A 4-star review for a micro indie from me is near unheard of. But in this case, it is not only deserved, it's earned.” ~ ReelRomp“This is a film that observes grief in a visceral way; everything it portrays is both authentic and, in a way, exhilarating.” ~ Indie Shorts Mag“The marvelous storytelling is heightened by incredible performances, superb #filmmaking, and an absorbing atmosphere that is supercharged with tension.” ~ UK Film ReviewAbout the FilmmakersKatie Vincent is an NYC-based actor, writer, producer, musician, and all-around maker of stuff. Most recent credits include HomeBound, Windblown, and The Last Frost. Past film credits include Pickings, Prego (Usher Morgan), Death (and Disco Fries) (Dennis Cahlo), Before the Snow (Manmade Productions), Hotel (Manmade), BadPuss: A Popumentary (Emily Weist), among other titles. She has also appeared in theatre pieces with Columbia University’s MFA Drama Program, Playhouse on Park, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, and more. She received her BFA in Drama from Tisch NYU. Katie is a member of SAG-AFTRA.Usher Morgan is an award-winning screenwriter, film director, producer, and studio executive residing in New York City. His debut comedy short Prego went viral on YouTube, amassing more than 1 million views in its first year. His first feature film Pickings was released to wide acclaim and received a limited theatrical release via AMC Independent in March of 2018. The Los Angeles Times calls Usher Morgan "a talent to watch." The 405 listed Pickings in its "Top 18 films of 2018" list.About Dark Passage Films:Dark Passage Films is an independent film production and distribution company located in New York City. Our company engages in the development, financing, production, distribution, and marketing of independent motion pictures, short films, and documentaries. Previous productions include the feature film Pickings, Prego, Trapped Inside, Fine Dining, and the upcoming film HomeBound.