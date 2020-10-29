Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LeGair Brand Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from LeGair Brand Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Gospel Music Explosion Caribbean Flavored 2020

Fayetteville, GA, October 29, 2020 --(



This much anticipated event will be televised on “ImageMeTV” Network. Viewers can also experience this amazing explosion of encouraging, empowering and spiritual replenishment ignited by the presence of Holy Spirit on the www.legairbrandltd.com website, liveUrestreaming.net, TDNTV, YouTube Live and Facebook.



“It is truly a blessing to finally grasp this wonderful opportunity to host our first Live Virtual Gospel Music Show. All those times of hosting our talk shows and speaking into people’s lives, My team and I have been nurturing the idea of including a music show as a way of reaching out to people even more. Now we have taken that bold step and it has become a reality, even bigger than initially imagined!” - Arthlene Legair Lawrence, Award-Winning Celebrity, Fashion, Designer & Television Host.



The event will feature praise dancers and musical bands from around the Caribbean islands. The Anointed and influential Gospel musicians/artist listed below will perform live on the Virtual Music Show. Be blessed by these highly inspirational gospel presentations turning lives around for the greater good. Hear from some of their performers as they share real life experiences with viewers.



I. Lisa Harris Antigua,

II. Minister GodArtiste-Jamaica,

III. Justin Canoville/Excellency & Pure Fire Band-Dominica/Barbados,

IV. Kingdom Restoration Ministries International Praise Team Georgia,

V. Dominica Traditional dances, Dominica’s National Song by Ayeola George,

VI. Special appearance Joanne Prince Bee GL365 Radio.



Anyone who desires to watch and listen to an authentic Holy Spirit filled gospel music show should watch out for this upcoming event. It is packed full of blessings from God, that will be distributed to all through the sound of music. This is slated to be a show that will be talked about for years to come. If you've not had the opportunity to experience Caribbean music, this is your chance, and for those regulars that can never get enough of the heart pumping, can't stop my foot moving, music that rocks your body and spirit.



About Arthlene Legair Lawrence



Arthlene (Legair) Lawrence host of ImagineMeTV is an award-winning international celebrity, fashion designer, President of ImagineMeTV, happy Wife, proud mother of three children and an amazing grandson, public motivational speaker, instructor, mentor, 3x published author, celebrity wardrobe stylist, and humanitarian. She was born in the beautiful Caribbean Island of Dominica in the West Indies, a Coulibistrie native. She is currently the CEO of LeGair Brand Company located in Atlanta, Georgia, Owner and instructor at (L.I.F.E) “Laudat Institute of Fashion & Education” and the founder and president of the restore to Empower Charity Organization. She Believes by sharing our stories and experiences with our viewers, we will empower, encourage and give hope to them. Leading them to believe they too can have the life they so desire.



ImagineMeTV Network: "Real Life-Real Talk-Real People," A TV Talk Show that focuses on the many challenges people experience in their everyday life, physical & mental health, racism, finances, career, lifestyle, faith, charity, small business, travel, education, culture, and talents.



"Real Life-Real Talk-Real People" TV show's goal is to impact lives, promote businesses, bring culture and talents into recognition, open educational doors, and solicit opportunities, discussing upcoming events and everyday issues. The show will be a pacesetter!



For more information please visit: http://www.legairbrandltd.com or email us at info@legairbrandltd.com



Media Contact

Email: info@legairbrandltd.com

Website: http://www.legairbrandltd.com

http://www.facebook.com/Alegair

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMT9irGyHJr8DyWST4L5shg Fayetteville, GA, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Arthlene Legair Lawrence & ImagineMeTV will be hosting their First live Virtual Gospel Music Extravaganza. Gospel Music Explosion Caribbean Flavored 2020! on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 7 pm to 9 pm ET.This much anticipated event will be televised on “ImageMeTV” Network. Viewers can also experience this amazing explosion of encouraging, empowering and spiritual replenishment ignited by the presence of Holy Spirit on the www.legairbrandltd.com website, liveUrestreaming.net, TDNTV, YouTube Live and Facebook.“It is truly a blessing to finally grasp this wonderful opportunity to host our first Live Virtual Gospel Music Show. All those times of hosting our talk shows and speaking into people’s lives, My team and I have been nurturing the idea of including a music show as a way of reaching out to people even more. Now we have taken that bold step and it has become a reality, even bigger than initially imagined!” - Arthlene Legair Lawrence, Award-Winning Celebrity, Fashion, Designer & Television Host.The event will feature praise dancers and musical bands from around the Caribbean islands. The Anointed and influential Gospel musicians/artist listed below will perform live on the Virtual Music Show. Be blessed by these highly inspirational gospel presentations turning lives around for the greater good. Hear from some of their performers as they share real life experiences with viewers.I. Lisa Harris Antigua,II. Minister GodArtiste-Jamaica,III. Justin Canoville/Excellency & Pure Fire Band-Dominica/Barbados,IV. Kingdom Restoration Ministries International Praise Team Georgia,V. Dominica Traditional dances, Dominica’s National Song by Ayeola George,VI. Special appearance Joanne Prince Bee GL365 Radio.Anyone who desires to watch and listen to an authentic Holy Spirit filled gospel music show should watch out for this upcoming event. It is packed full of blessings from God, that will be distributed to all through the sound of music. This is slated to be a show that will be talked about for years to come. If you've not had the opportunity to experience Caribbean music, this is your chance, and for those regulars that can never get enough of the heart pumping, can't stop my foot moving, music that rocks your body and spirit.About Arthlene Legair LawrenceArthlene (Legair) Lawrence host of ImagineMeTV is an award-winning international celebrity, fashion designer, President of ImagineMeTV, happy Wife, proud mother of three children and an amazing grandson, public motivational speaker, instructor, mentor, 3x published author, celebrity wardrobe stylist, and humanitarian. She was born in the beautiful Caribbean Island of Dominica in the West Indies, a Coulibistrie native. She is currently the CEO of LeGair Brand Company located in Atlanta, Georgia, Owner and instructor at (L.I.F.E) “Laudat Institute of Fashion & Education” and the founder and president of the restore to Empower Charity Organization. She Believes by sharing our stories and experiences with our viewers, we will empower, encourage and give hope to them. Leading them to believe they too can have the life they so desire.ImagineMeTV Network: "Real Life-Real Talk-Real People," A TV Talk Show that focuses on the many challenges people experience in their everyday life, physical & mental health, racism, finances, career, lifestyle, faith, charity, small business, travel, education, culture, and talents."Real Life-Real Talk-Real People" TV show's goal is to impact lives, promote businesses, bring culture and talents into recognition, open educational doors, and solicit opportunities, discussing upcoming events and everyday issues. The show will be a pacesetter!For more information please visit: http://www.legairbrandltd.com or email us at info@legairbrandltd.comMedia ContactEmail: info@legairbrandltd.comWebsite: http://www.legairbrandltd.comhttp://www.facebook.com/Alegairhttp://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMT9irGyHJr8DyWST4L5shg Contact Information Legair Brand Ltd & ImagineMeTV

Arthlene Legair Lawrence

678-465-7437



WWW.legairbrandltd.com

Located in Fayetteville Ga



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LeGair Brand Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend