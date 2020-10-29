The Echo Group Welcomes Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy as Its Newest Partner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Echo Group Press Release

Conway, NH, October 29, 2020 --(



“Echo Group is excited to partner with WCYA,” said Allan Normandin, Echo’s Chief Executive Officer. WCYA is well known for its support of children, youth, and families in Central Illinois, and we are delighted to provide them with our EHR and billing services. These programs will give them the tools to grow and change and to continue their important work.”



EchoVantage, Echo’s electronic health record, and billing services will provide WCYA with the clinical tools and flexibility they need to address and resolve the clinical and billing challenges they face.



“We are very excited about our partnership with the Echo Group,” said Holly Newbon, Marketing Director at WCYA, “EchoVantage’s design is user-friendly for all our staff from clinical to administrative…. And their responsiveness and the flexibility of their product made them the logical choice for us. There are so many opportunities with this program, and we definitely believe all of this is offered at a very fair price!.”



With this partnership, WCYA will have all the tools needed to streamline processes and meet clinical and fiscal reporting requirements.



For more information about EchoVantage and The Echo Group, visit www.echobh.com.



For more information about Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, https://www.wcya.org/.



About Echo

The Echo Group, privately held since 1980, revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients. The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire, with an additional office in California. Echo has more than 80 employees dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.



About Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy

The mission of Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy is to serve at-risk youth and families through a wide range of strength-based, trauma-informed services. We believe that children best develop into productive adults in a supportive, physically, and emotionally safe permanent home and that a family represents the most desirable home environment. Our professional services facilitate family preservation and self-sufficiency.



Press Contacts:



Suki Norris, Senior Knowledge Engineer, The Echo Group

603.447.8600 // 603.520.5030



Holly Newbon, Director of Marketing, Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy

Suki Norris

603-520-5030



www.echobh.com



