Springfield, Oregon Home Sold by Josh Sayre Keller Williams Realty 965 S 67th St. Springfield, OR

Josh Sayre of Keller Williams Realty Eugene & Springfield recently sold a house located at 965 S 67th St Springfield, OR. This two-story home includes 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and went under contract on September 22, 2020.

Springfield, OR, October 29, 2020 --



This home on 67th St is zoned for Thurston Elementary School, serving students from Pre-K to 5th grade. Thurston Elementary School has 711 students and is located 1.2 miles away at 7345 Thurston Rd., Springfield, OR 97478.



Thurston Middle School is the designated middle school for this home. Thurston Middle School has 1,342 students who are in 6th – 8th grade. This middle school is 1.1 mi away and located on 6300 Thurston Rd, Springfield, OR 97478.



This home has Thurston High School as their designated high school, serving grades 9 - 12. Thurston High School has approximately 2,286 Students enrolled. Thurston High School is a public high school 1.2 miles away and located at 333 58th St. Springfield, OR 97478.



There are currently 153 under contract single family homes for sale in the greater Springfield, Oregon area. Also, approximately 50 are available with no current offer. 99 homes have sold in Springfield, Oregon in the last 90 days. There is a dramatic decline from the number of homes available in October of this year compared to last year. The median price of homes sold from year over year has increased, as well.



Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty knows how to sell homes. This Eugene & Springfield real estate agent sells homes, on average, at 103.8% of the listing price.



Josh Sayre at Keller Williams Realty was established in 2019. Even from the beginning of his real estate career, Josh has been driven to succeed and became the top producing Eugene & Springfield real estate agent in his market as well as his market center.



In 2018, Josh joined Keller Williams Realty Eugene & Springfield. Since that time, Josh has won numerous Keller Williams awards along with his Eugene & Springfield real estate agents.



