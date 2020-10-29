SAN Group’s Annual Principals Meeting Has Virtual Debut

Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Hampton, NH, October 29, 2020 --(



The five-hour event featured a panel discussion of SAN member agency owners detailing the adjustments they have made to their agency sales, marketing and operational strategies in the face of COVID-19. Additional sessions included virtual roundtable discussions led by insurance company partners, and an update on the state of SIAA and SAN Group from SAN Chief Operating Officer, Frank Waters.



“The SAN Principals Meetings are an opportunity for member agents to meet informally with their colleagues and peers and are typically in-person for face-to-face networking and idea sharing,” said Waters. “We are pleased so many member agents were able to join us online and we thank everyone who contributed to this highly productive virtual meeting.”



Typically held across SAN’s footprint in the Northeast, ranging from Portland, Maine to Buffalo, New York, the SAN Group plans to resume in-person Principals Meetings in the fall of 2021.



About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



