PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
SAN Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from SAN Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

SAN Group’s Annual Principals Meeting Has Virtual Debut


Online Member Event Sees 700 Session Views Over Five Hours

Hampton, NH, October 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SAN Group, Inc. (SAN), the largest independent insurance network in the Northeast, hosted its annual SAN Principals Meeting as a virtual event, October 14, 2020. The meeting was attended by nearly 200 insurance professionals including member agency principals and insurance company partners.

The five-hour event featured a panel discussion of SAN member agency owners detailing the adjustments they have made to their agency sales, marketing and operational strategies in the face of COVID-19. Additional sessions included virtual roundtable discussions led by insurance company partners, and an update on the state of SIAA and SAN Group from SAN Chief Operating Officer, Frank Waters.

“The SAN Principals Meetings are an opportunity for member agents to meet informally with their colleagues and peers and are typically in-person for face-to-face networking and idea sharing,” said Waters. “We are pleased so many member agents were able to join us online and we thank everyone who contributed to this highly productive virtual meeting.”

Typically held across SAN’s footprint in the Northeast, ranging from Portland, Maine to Buffalo, New York, the SAN Group plans to resume in-person Principals Meetings in the fall of 2021.

About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $910.1 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact Information
SAN Group
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
Contact
sangroup.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SAN Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help