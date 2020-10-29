Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

Receive press releases from Silva Construction: By Email RSS Feeds: Construction Company Advises Caution with DIY Projects

Silva Construction from Southern California Speaks on Safety with DIY Home Projects

San Pedro, CA, October 29, 2020 --(



Dave Silva, the owner of the company, stated: “There are certain things you have to keep in mind when planning to take on a home remodeling project by yourself. Don’t immediately assume you know how to do every project, even if you are ‘good with tools’. Find out what the project is, find out what the requirements are going to be. Do you have all the tools for the job? Ask yourself if you have everything you need to keep yourself and others safe while remodeling. Ensure there won’t be any safety hazards left on the job site, and that the remodeling itself is secure with no danger of coming apart, depending on the job. And you have to make sure you are not violating any building codes.



“If you’re ever in doubt about it, you should call an expert. Minimally an appraisal can be done and you can find out what are the specifics needed for the job. If it is beyond your area of expertise and resources, it is always safer to have a professional handle the job.



“We understand that a lot of people are at home nowadays, so home remodeling is on people’s minds. That is totally fine, as long as it is done safely. And feel free to call Silva Construction if you have any questions well try to answer them. We’re here for our community whether were doing the work or you are.”



Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. San Pedro, CA, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Silva Construction, (www.silvaconstruction.com), a construction and remodeling company in Southern California, recently addressed homeowners and urged caution in attempting “Do-It-Yourself” (DIY) home projects, urging the public to keep in mind points of safety when undertaking such projects. The company has been in the construction and remodeling business for over 40 years.Dave Silva, the owner of the company, stated: “There are certain things you have to keep in mind when planning to take on a home remodeling project by yourself. Don’t immediately assume you know how to do every project, even if you are ‘good with tools’. Find out what the project is, find out what the requirements are going to be. Do you have all the tools for the job? Ask yourself if you have everything you need to keep yourself and others safe while remodeling. Ensure there won’t be any safety hazards left on the job site, and that the remodeling itself is secure with no danger of coming apart, depending on the job. And you have to make sure you are not violating any building codes.“If you’re ever in doubt about it, you should call an expert. Minimally an appraisal can be done and you can find out what are the specifics needed for the job. If it is beyond your area of expertise and resources, it is always safer to have a professional handle the job.“We understand that a lot of people are at home nowadays, so home remodeling is on people’s minds. That is totally fine, as long as it is done safely. And feel free to call Silva Construction if you have any questions well try to answer them. We’re here for our community whether were doing the work or you are.”Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310. Contact Information Silva Construction

Dave Silva

661-441-2429



www.silvaconstruction.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Silva Construction