Greenshine New Energy’s New Solar Lighting Project Enhances Safety and Powers Security

Lake Forest, CA, October 29, 2020 --(



Interested in more cost-effective options, the Yavapai turned to Greenshine New Energy for a solar parking lot lighting solution. In addition to saving thousands of dollars, the solar components for the lights served a special purpose—they powered a security system for the lot as well. “The addition of the solar lighting and ability to have a complete security system not only saved money, but added value to which patrons of the casino now have a safe, well lit, resurfaced and monitored lot to utilize,” said Dave Beatty, Regional Sales Manager for Greenshine New Energy. “This project was such a success for the Yavapai community that we are currently in the process of completing a similar installation across the street for another Casino.”



It seems that solar lighting not only saves money and serves different applications, but affects neighboring businesses and buildings. There’s a definite visual appeal when someone sees a light powered by a solar panel, and projects like the one for Bucky’s Casino are exemplary for others to join the green movement. Save money and the environment at the same time. That’s the power of solar-powered lighting.



About Greenshine New Energy



Greenshine New Energy is a leader in solar lighting technology that specializes in developing and manufacturing customized solar outdoor LED lighting systems for a wide range of lighting applications. Our solar LED light systems are installed in over 5000 locations around the world and we provide solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial projects.



