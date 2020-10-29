Blockchain Music Dapp cXc Music Debuts Gold Version of Music Mapp Featuring Gilded UI, Teases Beta Release on WAX Blockchain

Press Releases Current X Change LLC Press Release

One Dapp already turning heads gets a fresh, gilded makeover, and teases fans with what's to come.

Accident, MD, October 29, 2020 --



cXc Music is a colorful mapp (map app) of music that any artist can use as a free platform to boost their exposure. Gold Version features two new map styles: Gold, which will be the default until Beta is released, and Pumpkin, a limited-time seasonal style. In addition, the dots have been improved at the wider zoom levels, offering a better view of the spectrum of music around the world.



When an artist adds their music, by simply double-clicking the location recorded, it shows up as a small dot. As listeners upvote the music, it becomes bigger, increasing the chances a visitor will find it.



Already, the mapp is home to over a thousand pieces of unique music from around the world, which are color-coded by Genre. A quick look at cxc.world shows that the majority of music has been posted to United States and Europe, and the most popular genres are Hip Hop and Electronic.



cXc Music's creator Douglas Butner had this to say about the release, "Gold Version symbolizes the first ray of light shining as we open the door to the future. Minor release is mostly cosmetic, but it signals that we are just one step away from Beta, where the real magic starts."



That magic is the world's first curation system based on time-backed currency, a concept that Douglas believes will cause a massive redistribution of attention and information flow.



"Time-backed currency, given freely to each individual can be applied to re-shape how information flows and where attention goes. I believe this idea can change everything from media to society itself, and music is a wonderful place to start."



Douglas Butner

+57 3216277038



cxc.world



