Denali Advanced Integration Named to Largest Private Companies List

Company Overview

Denali Advanced Integration

Puget Sound Business Journal Ranks Denali #22 Largest Private Company in Washington State

Redmond, WA, October 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration, a family-owned, privately-held global leader in delivering integrated technology solutions and services, announced today that Puget Sound Business Journal has named Denali to its 2020 list for largest private companies in Washington State. Denali was ranked No. 22 on the list, where the 100 companies collectively reported revenue of $43.8 billion in 2019, up from $41.3 billion in last year’s list.

"We are honored to be among the many great private companies that make Washington State one of the best places in the world to start and grow a business. As I look back at our humble beginnings in 1992, I’m reminded that Denali’s success is a direct result of never forgetting where we came from and holding true to our core values," says Majdi Daher, Denali CEO and Founder. "Our focus on our customers, our people and our ability to adapt has helped us build a sustainable business that I’m very proud of. Thank you to Puget Sound Business Journal for recognizing Denali on this prestigious list."

Denali CEO Majdi Daher also joined a CEO panel at the annual Private Companies of the Year event where the rankings for this year’s largest private companies list were revealed along with the 100 fastest-growing private companies.

Denali’s organic growth continues to be powered by the speed and agility of a private company and the reach and execution of a global enterprise. Denali was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies 2020 list in August. In 2019, Denali was ranked the No. 33 largest private company in Washington State by Puget Sound Business Journal.

Learn more about Denali at Denaliai.com.

About Denali

Denali delivers exceptional Enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Since 1992, Denali has been one of the most trusted and prominent technology providers in North America, providing a comprehensive set of technology solutions to enable our customers to grow, maintain and expand their business globally.
Contact Information
Denali Advanced Integration
Ahmad Daher
425-943-5578
www.denaliai.com

