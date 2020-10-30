Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

Easily Enable Magento B2B with InSync's B2B Ecommerce Solution

A deep dive into how a Magento Store can be integrated into a B2B platform with the help InSync's B2B eCommerce Solution to streamline business operations.

Kolkata, India, October 30, 2020 --(



Magento eCommerce can become a platform with B2B eCommerce features and functionality through proper strategies and implementation of a smart and robust B2B solution. With this added B2B functionalities, the business owner can further expand their business and reach newer and bigger goals.



InSync also organized a webinar recently titled “Enable Magento B2B Ecommerce and Streamline Business Operations” which was aimed at discussing the best methods, tools and processes of transforming any Magento web store into a Magento B2B integrated eCommerce platform.



The webinar held on 23rd September 2020 discussed the following topics:



Global B2B market trends



Magento as a B2B eCommerce platform



B2B eCommerce and Magento statistics



Best practices for integrated Magento B2B eCommerce solution



Disruptive strategies to excel in B2B



Demo



Q/A



The B2BeCONNECT Mobile App by InSync is a powerful B2B eCommerce mobile solution that helps eCommerce store owners reconstruct their websites into a feature rich B2B platform. B2BeCONNECT Mobile App is a smart and robust eCommerce solution that helps B2B marketers and business owners work with processes and operations with ease and accuracy, maintaining uniformity of data and seamlessness within systems. This mobile app works with eCommerce platforms like Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify, etc. to help B2B retailers and wholesalers delight their buyers by offering an out-of-the-box mobile commerce experience. The B2BeCONNECT mobile app aims to ease the processes of Product Management, Order Placement and Shipment intricacies and saves a lot of effort and valuable time that can now be used to focus on other details of the business.



Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



