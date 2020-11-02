Updated ezPaycheck 2020 Payroll Software From Halfpricesoft.com Now Has 2020 W2 and W3 Tax Forms

ezPaycheck 2020 business payroll software has just been updated by developers with the 2020 W2 and W3 forms for new and current 2020 ezPaycheck customers. Get the details and trial version at halfpricesoft.com.

“ezPaycheck 2020 version was just updated and released with the latest 2020 W2 and W3 forms," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



The easy to use and inexpensive graphical interface allows customers to print paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for further details and trial version.



Features in the latest release of ezPaycheck 2020 payroll software:



- Supports differential pay rates within the company



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods



- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks



- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre-printed forms required)



- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network version for multiple users



Priced at $109.00 per calendar year, (currently 79.00 for 2020 and only 139.00 for 2020-2021 single user combo version)ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business owner.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.



