Roof Right is Awarded The Expertise Award

Hampstead, MD, October 30, 2020 --(

At Roof Right I could not be more excited for being recognized as one of the top roofers in our state. This truly is a reflection of our entire team. From our sales staff to our customer support team and everyone in between. This is really everyone’s award. We have a saying at Roof Right “here to serve” and everyone that works here has bought into that creed, and to see that pay off is really rewarding. We look forward to continued excellence for many years to come.



In order to qualify as a top roofer on Expertise, a company must demonstrate excellence in 5 separate fields.



1. Availability: A company must show a consistent approach and response so that no customer ever feels ignored.

2. Qualifications: A company must always be building customer confidence. Licensing, accreditation, and awards are all required for consideration.

3. Reputation: A company must demonstrate a history of delighting customers with outstanding service.

4. Experience: A company must be able to master their craft based on years of practical experience and education.

5. Professionalism: A company must provide service with honesty, reliability, and respect.



About Expertise

Expertise hand-picks the best in every category. Each year they conduct a manual review to verify that each company on their list is truly considered one of the best in their field. Every company is graded on the following criteria: availability, reputation, professionals, qualification, and experience. Learn more about their selection process by visiting their website.



About Roof Right, Inc.

Kani Bassey

(410) 374-5923



roofright.com



