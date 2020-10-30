Announcing Venera Show & Tell Series – Fall 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Venera Technologies Press Release

Knowledge-packed short webinars on popular file-based content QC topics.

Burbank, CA, October 30, 2020 --(



The first of these Show & Tell Series will be the Venera’s Show & Tell Series – Fall 2020 which will be held November 17th, 18th, and 19th 2020. More are planned for Winter 2021 and Spring 2021.



“With the success and high attendance at our Venera’s Virtual NAB webinar series this past April, and absence of any meaningful in-person gatherings likely until the end of 2021, we decided it would be great to once again reach our customers and prospects with these educational short webinars, and cover topics that they have said are of most interest to them,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, SVP of Business Development for Venera Technologies.



Here is a quick list of the planned webinars (more details at https://www.veneratech.com/show-tell-series-fall-2020/ ):



· VenWeb 107: QC of High Dynamic Range (HDR) – Dolby Vision content



There is so much to know and verify when it comes to Dolby Vision HDR content. This fact filled session will talk about some of the important items to pay attention to, and how to expedite their verification.



· VenWeb 108: Massive simultaneous content QC in the cloud



This session will cover the ability to QC massive number of files simultaneously in the cloud and what has been to build the most robust architecture for our QC service in order to do that, unlike anything available before. Whether the user has a few files or thousands of files to QC in the cloud, they will need a robust native-cloud QC solution to do the work.



· VenWeb 109: Remote QC – Cloud-based QC service for small operators



Working remotely has become the norm, and will likely stay the norm for a long time to come. This session will cover how the user can meet all of their QC needs remotely in the cloud without a long-term commitment and in an affordable way using a first-class QC service, whether they have one file or a thousand files.



Visit Venera’s Show & Tell – Fall 2020 page https://www.veneratech.com/show-tell-series-fall-2020/ to sign up for these webinars (offered twice a day to accommodate all time zones).



About Venera Technologies



Fereidoon Khosravi

831-293-3333



www.veneratech.com/



