PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Matcha Design

Press Release

Receive press releases from Matcha Design: By Email RSS Feeds:

Matcha Design Takes Home 7 Wins at the 2020 International Davey Awards


Tulsa, OK, October 30, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tulsa based design firm Matcha Design receives seven awards at this year’s International Davey Awards. Winning 2 Gold and 5 Silver for their work on creative advertising and design for logos, print & digital media, corporate identity, and promotional branding.

Gold awards in the promotional posters category awarded for Matcha’s work with Consolidated Communications and the logos category for Esperanza Ranch.

Matcha Design has a long history with The Davey Awards, represented at the showcase since 2009. This year’s accolades proves to be the Oklahoma headquartered creative shop’s most prestigious.

Consolidated Communications SKO Posters, Promotional: Posters (Gold)
Esperanza Ranch Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Gold)
Consolidated Communications Banner Set, Outdoor/Environmental: Signage/Environmental Graphics (Silver)
DTAGS Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Silver)
Gemini Claims & Management Services Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Silver)
Pocketwriter.biz Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Silver)
Esperanza Ranch, Integrated Campaign: Promotional & Branding (Silver)

Consistency in deliverables across multiple design and advertising categories illustrates the dedication and perseverance Matcha provides to their clients.

“We see business partners, not accounts. Through our innovative and proven approach to design, we forge lasting relationships with our clients as surely as we produce award winning creative.” - Chris Lo, Matcha Design

The Davey Awards honors achievements of “Creative Davids” who derive strength from big ideas rather than big budgets - the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers.

More information about Matcha Design and their portfolio of work and services can be found by visiting www.matchadesign.com

About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren’t numbers, they’re relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.
Contact Information
Matcha Design
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
Contact
www.matchadesign.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Matcha Design
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help