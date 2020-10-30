Matcha Design Takes Home 7 Wins at the 2020 International Davey Awards

Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

About Matcha Design

Tulsa, OK, October 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tulsa based design firm Matcha Design receives seven awards at this year's International Davey Awards. Winning 2 Gold and 5 Silver for their work on creative advertising and design for logos, print & digital media, corporate identity, and promotional branding.Gold awards in the promotional posters category awarded for Matcha's work with Consolidated Communications and the logos category for Esperanza Ranch.Matcha Design has a long history with The Davey Awards, represented at the showcase since 2009. This year's accolades proves to be the Oklahoma headquartered creative shop's most prestigious.Consolidated Communications SKO Posters, Promotional: Posters (Gold)Esperanza Ranch Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Gold)Consolidated Communications Banner Set, Outdoor/Environmental: Signage/Environmental Graphics (Silver)DTAGS Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Silver)Gemini Claims & Management Services Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Silver)Pocketwriter.biz Logo, Corporate Identity: Logos (Silver)Esperanza Ranch, Integrated Campaign: Promotional & Branding (Silver)Consistency in deliverables across multiple design and advertising categories illustrates the dedication and perseverance Matcha provides to their clients."We see business partners, not accounts. Through our innovative and proven approach to design, we forge lasting relationships with our clients as surely as we produce award winning creative." - Chris Lo, Matcha DesignThe Davey Awards honors achievements of "Creative Davids" who derive strength from big ideas rather than big budgets - the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers.More information about Matcha Design and their portfolio of work and services can be found by visiting www.matchadesign.comAbout Matcha DesignMatcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, our award-winning practices prove our philosophy; our clients aren't numbers, they're relationships. For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.

Chris Lo

918-749-2456



www.matchadesign.com



