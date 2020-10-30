Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Announces Powerful, Feature-Rich Industrial ATX Motherboards with 9th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor for IIoT Applications – IMB523R and IMB524R

The IMB523R and IMB524R are designed to deliver substantial flexibility, rich features and stunning graphical performance for diverse industrial IoT applications, such as industrial automation, self-service kiosk, medical imaging, digital signage, robotics and machine control.

City of Industry, CA, October 30, 2020 --(



The powerful IMB523R has four 288-pin DDR4-2666/2400 DIMM sockets with up to 128GB of system memory and the IMB524R has two 288-pin DDR4-2666/2400 DIMM sockets with a memory capacity of up to 64GB. For a wide range of I/Os, the IMB523R has two USB 3.1 Gen2, four USB 3.1 Gen1 and seven 180D type A USB 2.0 ports while the IMB524R has four USB 3.1 Gen1 and five 180D type A USB 2.0 ports. They both include two Gigabit LAN with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Intel® Ethernet connection i219-LM, four RS-232, two RS-232/422/485, eight-channel programmable digital I/O, one HD Codec audio, one SMBus, one PS/2 keyboard and mouse. The IMB523R also features five SATA-600 sockets with RAID 0/1/5/10 function and triple display support via DVI-D, VGA, HDMI and DisplayPort++ ports. The IMB523R and IMB524R offer rich expandability with a PCIe x16 slot, two PCIe x4 slots, four PCI slots and a PCIe Mini Card slot.



Both ATX motherboards can operate reliably in harsh environments with a wide temperature range of 0°C to +60°C. They also support watchdog timer, hardware monitoring functions and optional Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to securely store critical data.



“For over 30 years, Axiomtek has been gained experience providing a full range of highly integrated industrial motherboards with advanced features to our customers. Our new IMB523R and IMB524R deliver superior graphical performance through the Intel® HD Graphics,” said Brandon Wang, the product manager of the IPC Division at Axiomtek. “The IMB523R and IMB524R’s powerful computing performances, rich features and scalability makes them ideal solutions for system integrators to drive their IIoT projects forward.”



The IMB523R and IMB524R are now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



IMB523R:



- LGA1151 socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Intel® Pentium® and Intel® Celeron® processor with Intel® Q370 chipset

- Four 288-pin DDR4-2666/2400 ECC DIMM sockets for up to 128GB of system memory

- Triple-display support through DisplayPort++, DVI-D, HDMI and VGA outputs

- Feature-rich with five SATA-600 sockets with RAID 0/1/5/10 function, two USB 3.1 Gen2, four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports and one PCI Express Mini Card slot

- Optional support for TPM 2.0



IMB524R:



- LGA1151 socket 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Intel® Pentium® or Intel® Celeron® processor with Intel® H310 chipset

- Two 288-pin DDR4-2666/2400 DIMM sockets for up to 64GB of system memory

- Dual-display support through DisplayPort++, DVI-D, HDMI and VGA outputs

- Feature-rich with four SATA-600 sockets, four USB 3.1 Gen1, five USB 2.0 ports and one PCI Express Mini Card slot

- Optional support for TPM 2.0



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



