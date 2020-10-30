Press Releases Imagen Golf Press Release

Receive press releases from Imagen Golf: By Email RSS Feeds: Imagen Golf Announces Free Golf Lesson for "Mo"vember

Imagen Golf Redefines Golf Instruction with Free Lesson During Movember

Doylestown, PA, October 30, 2020 --(



Amid increasing demand for all things golf and golf instruction Imagen Golf stands proud to honor those affected by such a terrible disease.



"My family like many others has felt the impact of this firsthand," said Daniel Guest, Head of Golf Instruction. "We just wanted to give back to the community in a small way.”



For the month of November, any and all prostate & testicular cancer survivors can receive a free 30-Minute Golf Lesson covering anything the student would like to cover. The lesson comes complete with a post lesson recap, V1 Video Analysis, Golf Practice Plan and Golf Specific exercises designed specifically for the student.



"Helping those who’ve dealt with this dreaded disease truly warms my heart," Guest added, "golf can really be a refuge for people to just let go and have fun again."



The lesson can cover everything golf-related. Full swing - Short Game - Practice Recommendations -Mental Game - Course Management - Equipment...anything the student needs to help them become the golfer they've always imagined, they get.



"Men typically don’t like to talk about their health issues, much less deal with them," adds Guest. "Our mission is to always do something about it and move forward."



Golfers can sign up for the program @ https://bookeo.com/imagengolf



For more information visit https://imagengolf.business.site/



Since 2014, Imagen Golf has become one of the fastest growing provider of golf lessons, premium club fitting and golf equipment. Operating in more than eight locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We pride ourselves on helping people get the golf game they've always imagined. Working with what the student has, we're able to get students to a consistent, repeatable swing that produces results dropping an average of eight strokes from their scorecards. Our coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. Imagen's leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by utilizing V1 Video analysis. Doylestown, PA, October 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Imagen Golf, one of the fastest growing golf instruction firms in PA, honors the Month Movember by providing a free 30-Minute Golf Lesson to all prostate & testicular cancer survivors.Amid increasing demand for all things golf and golf instruction Imagen Golf stands proud to honor those affected by such a terrible disease."My family like many others has felt the impact of this firsthand," said Daniel Guest, Head of Golf Instruction. "We just wanted to give back to the community in a small way.”For the month of November, any and all prostate & testicular cancer survivors can receive a free 30-Minute Golf Lesson covering anything the student would like to cover. The lesson comes complete with a post lesson recap, V1 Video Analysis, Golf Practice Plan and Golf Specific exercises designed specifically for the student."Helping those who’ve dealt with this dreaded disease truly warms my heart," Guest added, "golf can really be a refuge for people to just let go and have fun again."The lesson can cover everything golf-related. Full swing - Short Game - Practice Recommendations -Mental Game - Course Management - Equipment...anything the student needs to help them become the golfer they've always imagined, they get."Men typically don’t like to talk about their health issues, much less deal with them," adds Guest. "Our mission is to always do something about it and move forward."Golfers can sign up for the program @ https://bookeo.com/imagengolfFor more information visit https://imagengolf.business.site/Since 2014, Imagen Golf has become one of the fastest growing provider of golf lessons, premium club fitting and golf equipment. Operating in more than eight locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We pride ourselves on helping people get the golf game they've always imagined. Working with what the student has, we're able to get students to a consistent, repeatable swing that produces results dropping an average of eight strokes from their scorecards. Our coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. Imagen's leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by utilizing V1 Video analysis. Contact Information Everything Golf

Daniel Guest

215-595-6299



https://imagengolf.business.site/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Imagen Golf