Are Customer Sentiment Surveys a Good Indicator of Current and Future Travel?

Sandra Thomas-Comenole releases white paper on the efficacy of customer sentiment surveys for predicting travel.

With the current state of the industry and several green shoots that seemingly signify the road to recovery; it is important to understand the recovery signals that are out there. This report includes information and statistical findings that explore the correlation between travel sentiment surveys and actual travel data. Further, one of the studies qualitatively and quantitatively describes the similarities and differences between some of the common and popular consumer sentiment surveys that are prevalent today. The white paper includes a wealth of information about what to look for in a survey and what to watch out for. The research presented in this white paper is just a piece of the puzzle and further research into the road to recovery and its signals is required.



Download the white paper: https://stcomenole.wordpress.com/white-papers/



About Sandra Thomas-Comenole

Sandra Thomas-Comenole is an independent researcher, behavioral economist and marketing professional with over 15 years of outstanding marketing experience and accomplishments, more than 8 years of senior management experience and a rigorously quantitative master's degree in economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. As a creative, driven, and visionary leader known for breakthrough results, she possesses a range of knowledge and qualifications that has allowed her to be an integral part of the success and growth of several companies spanning a wide range of industries. However, her passion is the travel industry where she has spent 13 years of her career.



