AfricaHacks Announces Start by AfricaHacks to Enable Youth in Africa to build Companies

Toronto, Canada, October 30, 2020 --(



Uchi Uchibeke, Founder of AfricaHacks, speaking from Toronto, Canada, said that "Start by AfricaHacks is our flagship app that will enable youth in Africa and beyond to transform their ideas to businesses. We are proud to continue to support our community of builders and innovators to bring their idea to live and improve the quality of life for themselves, their families, and the world."



Pricing and Availability

Start by AfricaHacks is live on the Web and free to use. Start by AfricaHacks works on all major Browsers and will continue to evolve to enable more African descent youth to build Companies. Community members on Start by AfricaHacks can share their referral link to earn points.



Web app link: start.africahacks.com



Additional Information

A limited number of Referral Codes are available to members of the media. Journalists interested in receiving one should contact Christine Dikongué, CMO of AfricaHacks - christine@africahacks.com.



Screenshots, icons, and other related media are available for download from here: https://africahacks.com/media-kit/.



About AfricaHacks

AfricaHacks makes opportunities available to African youth to start tech companies or get good tech jobs. Uchi Uchibeke founded AfricaHacks with Christine Dikongué because of the impact that participating and winning Hackathons at Stanford, Princeton, Harvard, Waterloo, and many more had on him and his career. He wanted to bring a similar experience to young people in Nigeria to enable them to build solutions that make themselves, their families, and the world better.



Christine Dikongué

(415) 968-0835



https://africahacks.com



