Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Vampire Island and the Battle for Malikperse" by Keith Armstrong

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Vampire Island and the Battle for Malikperse:
A perfect storm opened the veil to a hidden world. A world of wonder and plenty. A world of peace and beauty. A world hidden from the mortal world.
But soon this world will be the focus point of a great war between good and evil. Bloodshed and a lifelong hatred that has lasted for millions of years. One man, one evil god. One wants to rule hell while the other wants to be free.
Relive the life of a man born before Adam, banished by God. Betrayed by another God. This is his tale, his life, his world. Learn of his friends, his love, and his daughter who may hold the key to his redemption.
Vampire Island is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 378 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800940291
Dimensions: 12.9 x 2.4 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HY7Q56F
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/VISLAND
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Keith Armstrong is probably the least likely person you would think of ever writing a book. But then again, Keith Armstrong is probably the least likely person that you would think of since it is more likely that you have never heard of him. He never found a cure for cancer, nor did he ever fly off to the sun. He never made the news for proving that the Loch Ness monster is real or that megalodons live in the deepest parts of our oceans.
Keith Armstrong is a stay at home dad from the North East of England. He’s a normal person, just like the middle-aged man that lives next door. He looks after his wife and kids, he shops at the local supermarket just like everyone else.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002