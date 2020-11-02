Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Vampire Island and the Battle for Malikperse" by Keith Armstrong

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of" Vampire Island and the Battle for Malikperse," a fantasy by Keith Armstrong.

Oxford, United Kingdom, November 02, 2020 --(

A perfect storm opened the veil to a hidden world. A world of wonder and plenty. A world of peace and beauty. A world hidden from the mortal world.



But soon this world will be the focus point of a great war between good and evil. Bloodshed and a lifelong hatred that has lasted for millions of years. One man, one evil god. One wants to rule hell while the other wants to be free.



Relive the life of a man born before Adam, banished by God. Betrayed by another God. This is his tale, his life, his world. Learn of his friends, his love, and his daughter who may hold the key to his redemption.



Vampire Island is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 378 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1800940291

Dimensions: 12.9 x 2.4 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HY7Q56F

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/VISLAND

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Keith Armstrong is probably the least likely person you would think of ever writing a book. But then again, Keith Armstrong is probably the least likely person that you would think of since it is more likely that you have never heard of him. He never found a cure for cancer, nor did he ever fly off to the sun. He never made the news for proving that the Loch Ness monster is real or that megalodons live in the deepest parts of our oceans.



Keith Armstrong is a stay at home dad from the North East of England. He’s a normal person, just like the middle-aged man that lives next door. He looks after his wife and kids, he shops at the local supermarket just like everyone else.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



