Save the Dates from 27th to 29th November 2020 - Orange City Literature Festival

OCLF Nagpur features a variety of presentations and readings by authors, as well as other events, delivered over a period of several days, to celebrate the love for literature and writing. OCLF aims to provide an enthralling experience to society by this celebration of literature.

Nagpur, India, November 01, 2020 --(



The sole mission is to spread the awareness and significance of literature in our respectful community. In the light of spreading a meaningful awareness, OCLF also looks forward to providing a memorable experience to the people in the society and to involve eminent personalities from their respective fields of expertise. Some of the known authors and writers to bench upon the fest with their unique depths of self and society include Shiv Khera, Jono Lineen, Sanjaya Baru, Shantanu Gupta, Naveen Choudhary, Tanushree Podder, and many more to mention.



The inauguration ceremony of the virtual literature fest will be held on 27th November 2020. During the inauguration ceremony, many launches will also be announced to boost the spirit of new writers and give them away to success. Further to that, multiple sessions like individual sessions, Interviews, panel discussions, book releases, and book reading will be conducted during the first two days of the festival. The third day will be a showcase of promising talents with musical events and many competitions being held on 29th November 2020.



Looking forward together to celebrating the word, celebrating literature, and bringing a meaningful transformation to ourselves and to society. Let’s resuscitate the lit fest in the city and around the globe.



The event is free and open to all, interested people need to register themselves and be the part of virtual fest environment. Registration for the event is available on the website www.oclfnagpur.com. For more details contact on Mob no. 7887860107



Join OCLF for an engaging and inspiring experience. Nagpur, India, November 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SGR Knowledge Foundation is coming up again with its immense 2nd edition of “Orange City Literature Festival” with a lit fest through an interactive online platform on 27th 28th and 29th of November this year. The aim of this initiative is to involve people all around the globe in a refreshing and intellectual mood while giving all an opportunity to have an insight into the expansive world of literature. The fest also strives to bring along people from varied backgrounds and cultures to contemplate and discuss various topics of interest concerning literature and life philosophy in different languages.The sole mission is to spread the awareness and significance of literature in our respectful community. In the light of spreading a meaningful awareness, OCLF also looks forward to providing a memorable experience to the people in the society and to involve eminent personalities from their respective fields of expertise. Some of the known authors and writers to bench upon the fest with their unique depths of self and society include Shiv Khera, Jono Lineen, Sanjaya Baru, Shantanu Gupta, Naveen Choudhary, Tanushree Podder, and many more to mention.The inauguration ceremony of the virtual literature fest will be held on 27th November 2020. During the inauguration ceremony, many launches will also be announced to boost the spirit of new writers and give them away to success. Further to that, multiple sessions like individual sessions, Interviews, panel discussions, book releases, and book reading will be conducted during the first two days of the festival. The third day will be a showcase of promising talents with musical events and many competitions being held on 29th November 2020.Looking forward together to celebrating the word, celebrating literature, and bringing a meaningful transformation to ourselves and to society. Let’s resuscitate the lit fest in the city and around the globe.The event is free and open to all, interested people need to register themselves and be the part of virtual fest environment. Registration for the event is available on the website www.oclfnagpur.com. For more details contact on Mob no. 7887860107Join OCLF for an engaging and inspiring experience.