3 Steps to Take Now to Reduce the Risk of Legionella in a Building’s Water System

After shutdowns due to coronavirus, businesses are reopening and there are steps building owners can take to check the water safety of their buildings. Hyperion provides Legionella water testing to help businesses reduce the risk of Legionella.

Step 1: Learn about the dangers of Legionella bacteria and how prevention of its growth in a building’s water system can help reduce the risk of Legionnaires’ disease. All building owners or facility managers should review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information at cdc.gov/legionella/index. Healthcare facilities can also review requirements from the Department of Health and Human Services to Reduce Legionella Risk in Healthcare Facility Water Systems at https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Provider-Enrollment-and-Certification/SurveyCertificationGenInfo/Policy-and-Memos-to-States-and-Regions-Items/Survey-And-Cert-Letter-17-30-



Step 2: Develop and follow a water management plan. CDC provides information from conducting a Legionella risk assessment to implementing a water management plan to guidelines directly related to reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Review all guidance at cdc.gov/legionella /wmp/index.html



Step 3: Monitor the effectiveness of Legionella risk reduction actions by conducting routine sampling and testing the building’s water for Legionella bacteria. The only way to confirm that Legionella bacteria is not present in the water system is to test the water.



“We too often receive requests for analysis of a building’s water after there has been a report of someone becoming ill,” says Dr. John Kalns, Hyperion Biotechnology’s Legionella testing expert. Steps 1 and 2 above offer guidelines to reduce risk while Step 3 is the only way to validate that Legionella bacteria is not growing. Dr. Kalns states, “Proactive water sampling and testing supports building owners in maintaining a safe environment for residents, visitors, and guests. If Legionella is detected during routine sampling, there are approaches that can be taken immediately to help reduce the risk of the bacteria spreading before people become ill with Legionnaires’ disease.”



About Hyperion

