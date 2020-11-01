Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center Announces Expansion with New Office Location in Tampa

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida's Reverse Mortgage Center Press Release

Tampa, FL, November 01, 2020 --(



CEO and founder of Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center, Rick Foxx, had this to say: “I feel the time is right. There is a lot of uncertainty out there, and folks have a lot of questions. How does it work? How much money can I get? Are you sure there isn’t a mortgage payment? I could go on and on. It’s our job to answer all of those questions, and the demand in Tampa and the Tampa Bay area for information on reverse mortgages has skyrocketed. We wanted to have a location to serve the public in the heart of the community and I think we have done that.”



Reverse Mortgages have been all over the news as of late, with interest in Reverse Mortgage refinances and Reverse Purchase Mortgages at an all-time high. A reverse mortgage is a government sponsored loan type that is available to homeowners who are 62 years or older. It allows you to convert the equity in your home into tax-free cash that does not require a mortgage payment (Homeowners must remain current on property taxes, homeowners association dues and insurance). The obvious need for a Tampa office sparked a search, and it didn’t take long to land on historic Ybor City as the centralized location of choice.

“Well, if you are going to open an office, put it somewhere you enjoy going,” chuckled Mr. Foxx



“I really love this new location. It’s a beautiful facility with great accommodations and ample parking, and an amazing culture of food and history and atmosphere that makes the city great to being with. We feel like we are really in the heart of Tampa, able to reach out and serve the community from where we chose to open. It doesn’t hurt to have all these dining options around, either,” says Rick, laughing again; Mr. Foxx is quite genuine in his affection for the area.



Local and trusted, Florida’s Reverse Mortgage Center are licensed experts who help seniors access tax-free cash quickly & confidentially, even if they have poor credit or income issues. With over 25 years of experience in real estate financing, Rick Foxx leads a boutique firm that was designed specifically with a mandate to serve their clients and their community ethically and responsibly.



