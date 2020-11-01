Recognition of Wisconsin Pediatricians: Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Press Releases Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy... Press Release

The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (WIAAP) presented awards to deserving pediatricians and community members for their lifetime work and during the calendar year 2019.

The prestigious Pediatrician of the Year Award was presented to Dr. Jeffrey Britton (Sheboygan), cited for his dedicated service to children and families over more than two decades of practice at the Aurora Sheboygan Clinic. His leadership in injury prevention, child safety and newborn screening policy has elevated the health and well-being of children in the state. Dr. Britton has served as a key leader for the Wisconsin Chapter AAP, as chapter president implementing new statewide initiatives in the areas of quality improvement, addressing child poverty and increasing vaccination rates. Currently he serves at the national level for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on the National Nominating Committee.



Dr. Stephanie Long (Appleton) received the Community Service Award for her work co-founding the nonprofit organization Hear in the Fox Cities. Since 2017, the organization has helped children with the purchase of hearing aids, a significant expense that many families cannot afford. Through her leadership and with public-private partnerships, Dr. Long has built a wide collaborative network, and has expanded her clinical practice into meaningful community advocacy.



Achievement Awards from the AAP are given to outstanding Academy members. This year's awardees are: Dr. Jonathan Kohler (Madison), for his work in quality improvement in pediatric surgery; Dr. Mala Mathur (Madison), for her advocacy around firearm safety; and Dr. Lynn Sheets (Milwaukee) for her research in the field of child abuse prevention and neglect.



AAP recognized WIAAP as a Chapter of Excellence for accomplishments in the areas of advocacy, education, membership, communications, and grant programming. Highlights cited by the Academy include work in immunization rate increases, early childhood care and education and public health initiatives.

