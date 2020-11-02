DevelopmentalFX Receives Funding from The Get Grounded Foundation to Expand Wraparound Initiative Serving Youth with Developmental Disabilities and Delays

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Developmental FX Press Release

Developmental FX (DFX) is the recipient of a 2020 grant from The Get Grounded Foundation of Denver which will be used to support the expansion of their Wraparound Initiative to serve young people ages 6-15 affected by neurodevelopmental disorders.

Denver, CO, November 02, 2020 --



The Get Grounded Foundation is the charitable giving arm of Ground Floor Media, a Denver-based marketing communications firm which is strongly committed to giving back and empowering nonprofit organizations to improve the health and wellness of at-risk or neglected youth between the ages of 3 and 15 years in the Denver Metro area.



The program will be administered by Dr. Meade McCue, DFX’s Wraparound Coordinator. Dr. McCue is a licensed clinical psychologist who provides psychological and neurodevelopmental evaluations, counseling for children and their families, and social skills groups at DFX.



“We are so grateful and excited to partner with the Get Grounded Foundation in support of DFX's Wraparound Initiative, which enables our clinicians to fulfill our mission of providing 'Therapy that Fits' by serving the whole child,” said Dr. McCue.



DFX created a visionary approach to working with children affected by neurodevelopmental disorders, “Therapy That Fits”, which begins with a multidisciplinary evaluation of the child’s condition. This allows clinicians to grasp the range of issues impacting the child and develop an individualized program to serve him or her.



When possible, DFX’s clinicians take that therapy a step further through their Wraparound Initiative, in which a dedicated multidisciplinary professional meets with a family in their home, with educators, and others in the child’s ecosystem in order to help them all understand the unique needs of the child and develop protocols to help the child function at a higher, more fulfilling level.



“Through this program we dive deeply into the child's ecosystem to see how a child interacts with their family at home, work one on one with teachers, and provide family coaching or home programming. This enables our therapists to gain a more holistic understanding of how the child needs to be supported in their world and assist the child and caregivers in creating positive changes within the very fabric of the child's daily life. I am fortunate to serve as DFX’s Wraparound Coordinator and have worked directly with several families in this program. These families have shared that they are beyond grateful for the additional support and knowledge they have gained from participating in the Wraparound Initiative. They feel validated in their struggle, understand their child better, and have increased their own capacity to support their child, all of which strengthens the parent-child bond, improves the child's relationship with those in the community, and promotes an integrated sense of belonging. We are thrilled to be able to impact the lives of even more children and families through this grant and cannot thank the Get Grounded Foundation enough!”



Susan Kramer

303-333-8360



developmentalfx.org

susan@developmentalfx.org



