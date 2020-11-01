Joey’s Seafood Restaurants Launches New Fish Shack Vision in Medicine Hat

Press Releases Joey's Seafood Restaurants Press Release

Calgary, Canada, November 01, 2020 --(



“Joey’s Only (1985) morphed into Joey’s Seafood in 2009 and now we’re becoming Joey’s Fish Shack," says Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey’s Only Franchising Ltd. "It’s just another step forward as we adapt to new times and new consumer habits.”



The change is part of a significant re-branding taking place at Joey’s Seafood Restaurants across the country throughout 2021. Customers can expect a new logo with a familiar colour palette, updated trending flavours that appeal to a younger generation of diners and a completely reimagined décor.



“This is not your grandparent’s Joey’s,” said Dave Holland, VP of Marketing. “Our brand is priced affordably and positioned perfectly for investors,” added Holland.



About Joey's



Calgary-based Joey's is a pioneer and leader in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Its signature "Joey's Famous Fish & Chips" and "Fish Taco" has gained the company a North American reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen — to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 43 restaurants in Canada. In 2020, the company celebrates its 35th anniversary.



For more information, please contact:

Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice President Operations, Joey’s Restaurants, max@joeys.ca

