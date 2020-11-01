iPOP Alumni Breanna Yde Releases Her First Single

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alum Breanna Yde released her first single earlier this month. This is the debut song from the Nickelodeon star.

Breanna is not new to singing, having previously shared covers of notable songs. The release of "Stopped Buying Diamonds" marks the Malibu Rescue stars first official venture into a full-on music career. Having already received praise from artists like Drake and Justin Beiber, fans of Breanna have been expectant of a musical venture. Long standing fans of Breanna, will recall her musical prowess during her time starring in Nickelodeon’s "School of Rock." The role was one of Breanna’s first major roles and attributed to fans getting a glimpse of her vocal range.



Breanna is signed Warner Records, who counts among its artists talent like Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa. The news of YDE’s song release has already hit major publications like Teen Vogue and Just Jared Jr. announcing the news. To watch the video for Breanna Yde’s debut single can be found on her Youtube page under the channel name of YDE. Breanna also launched a new Instagram account for her musical persona under the handle of @notyde.



Breanna Yde got her start in the industry after attending iPOP! LA, the twice-annual event held in Los Angeles. She is most notable for her roles in Nickelodeon’s School of Rock series and Netflix’s "Malibu Rescue." Breanna also voiced the character of Ronnie Anne in Nickelodeon’s The Loud House.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



