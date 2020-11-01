Oaxacan Athletes are Confirmed for the 2021 Ultra Trail Oso Negro®

Press Releases Oax Sport Management Press Release

Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico, November 01, 2020 --(



Many experts have classified the race as one of the best trail events in Mexico and Latin America. Ultra-Trail Oso Negro® 2021 is the only race in Mexico that qualifies for the Western States 100 Miles in California.



“We are excited to begin the 2021 season with a big event such as Ultra Trail Oso Negro®. Our athletes have been preparing well during the quarantine while staying safe and isolated. We are running at different distances to ensure that every runner goes for the race that is suitable based on their readiness.” - Eddi Perez Silva, Athletic Director of Oax Sport Management



Athletes of Oax Sport who are participating in this competition are:



Fausto Gallardo Cruz of San Agustin Etla, in the 100 km

Juan Carlos Castañeda of Oaxaca de Juárez, in the 70 km

Rosalino Meneses Lopez of La Raya Zimatlán, in the 21 km



“My training has been low this year due to the quarantine restrictions, but I have maintained active while respecting the isolation regulation. We are less than three months away, and I am aiming to run the 100k in a qualifying time and go to the Western States 100 Miles in 2022.” - Fausto Gallardo Cruz, Oax Sport Athlete



Oax Sport Management is proudly sponsoring the athletes by offering race registration, accommodation, flights, and transportation. Along with event support and management. The athletes were chosen for this event to qualify and prepare them for the Leadville 100 Mile in Colorado and the Western States 100 Mile in California.



The Athletic Director and two staff members will accompany the athletes to support the team during the travel and the event. The team leaves for Monterrey on January 14th.



