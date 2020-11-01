Centered Mind Therapy Adds Amoreena Berg to Clinical Team

Press Releases Centered Mind Therapy Press Release

San Francisco, CA, November 01, 2020 --(



Ms. Berg is a licensed MFT who has been in practice for over 15 years. She has extensive experience treating a wide variety of issues and psychological disorders from the most mild to the most severe. She works with both adults and adolescents. Clients have described her approach as warm, positive and compassionate. She focuses on helping her clients to achieve their personal goals, more effectively manage their emotions and stressors and develop strategies that will promote positive self-growth and lead them to and a more satisfying life.



Commenting on her new role Ms. Berg notes: "I believe the process of change through therapy should not only involve self-understanding and insight into the past, but beyond that it should also focus on helping clients to learn skills for present-time challenges. Therefore my approach helps clients to develop specific skills for thinking and acting in constructive ways. I am a proponent of therapist actively collaborating with a client to help him/her find ways to manage life better."



Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Berg's generalized skill-set sets her apart of other therapists, and that she brings a more compassionate and informed approach to her clients.



If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can contact Ms. Berg on Centered Mind Therapy's website.



Press Contact: info@centeredmindtherapy.com



About the company:

