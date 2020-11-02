Annika Bellamy Releases Her Latest R&B Hit "Psycho"

Press Releases Annika Bellamy Press Release

Once again, Annika gets together with producer Jayden Panesso to write and record this real life Contemporary R&B song called “Psycho,” that’s being described as “heart break,” “inspirational,” and “female empowering.”

“Psycho” is available for Available Now on All Streaming Platforms https://ffm.to/qba2ml2



Annika also released her Spanish Reggaeton song & music video "Olvidarte" this past month and is available on all streaming platforms https://ffm.to/mn7wq4p



Stay connected with Annika on social media:

Instagram @annikabellamy

Facebook @bellamy.annika

Website: www.AnnikaBellamy.com



About Annika Bellamy

Annika was born & raised in Las Vegas, NV, now living in Long Beach, CA. She is Dutch / Indonesian on her mom's side and European Spanish on her dad's side. She is not the only musically inclined person in her family, her Uncle Tony Bellamy was in the 70's band Redbone and co-wrote the hit song "Come and Get Your Love."



About Jayden Panesso

702-340-7086



www.annikabellamy.com

https://instagram.com/annikabellamy



